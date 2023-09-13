The Wizard of Oz Featuring Judy Garland as Dorothy Official Merchandise Shop

Indeed, you’re not in Kansas anymore, you’ve flown over the rainbow, to the official The Wizard Of Oz store! But don’t be frightened; just follow the yellow brick road to Emerald City and leave the rest to the Wizard of Oz.

The Wizard of Oz centers on young Dorothy Gale and her dog Toto, both of whom are swept away by a tornado from their Kansas farm to the magical Land of Oz. Seeking a way back home, the pair embark on a quest with three new friends The Scarecrow, The Cowardly Lion and The Tin Man, to see the Wizard, who can return her to her home and fulfill the others’ wishes.

The Wizard of Oz is directed by Victor Fleming and stars Judy Garland as Dorothy Gale, Frank Morgan as The Wizard of Oz, Ray Bolger as The Scarecrow, Bert Lahr as The Cowardly Lion, Jack Haley as The Tin Man, Billie Burke, Margaret Hamilton, Charley Grapewin, Pat Walshe, Clara Blandick, The Singer Midgets as The Munchkins.