The Secret Life of Pets centers on the quiet life of a terrier named Max, whose life is upended when his owner takes in Duke, a stray whom Max instantly dislikes. Directed by Chris Renaud, The Secret Life of Pets stars Louis C.K., Eric Stonestreet, Kevin Hart, Jenny Slate, Ellie Kemper, Albert Brooks, Lake Bell, Dana Carvey, Hannibal Buress, Bobby Moynihan and Steve Coogan.