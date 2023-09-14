The Big Lebowski Official Collectible Merchandise Shop

Joel Coen and Ethan Coen wrote and directed The Big Lebowski, which centers on Jeff “The Dude” Lebowski, who is mistaken for a millionaire of the same name, and seeks restitution for his ruined rug and enlists his bowling buddies to help get it.

The Big Lebowski stars Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, Julianne Moore, Steve Buscemi, David Huddleston, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Tara Reid, Philip Moon, Mark Pellegrino, Peter Stormare and John Turturro.