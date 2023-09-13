Official Merchandise for the Harold Ramis Comedy Caddyshack

The Harold Ramis comedy Caddyshack centers on an exclusive golf club that has to deal with a brash new member named Al Czervik (Rodney Dangerfield) and a destructive dancing gopher that greens keeper Carl Spackler (Bill Murray) has his hands full with. Directed by Harold Ramis, Caddyshack also stars Chevy Chase, Ted Knight, Michael O’Keefe, Sarah Holcomb, Scott Colomby, Cindy Morgan, Dan Resin, Henry Wilcoxon, Elaine Aiken, Albert Salmi, Ann Ryerson, Brian Doyle-Murray and Hamilton Mitchell.

Visit the official Caddyshack store and relive some of the best moments and funniest lines from the cult classic comedy. Discover products featuring your favorite characters, from Ty Webb and Al Czervik, to Carl Spackler and his arch nemesis – the elusive gopher. Pick yourself up some hilarious apparel and accessories today, and you can tell everyone you meet “I’ve got Caddyshack merch, so I got that goin’ for me—which is nice!”