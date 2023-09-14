Jurassic World Dominion Dinosaur Official Store

Can dinosaurs and humans coexist? That’s the question posed by Jurassic World and by the updates to the ever evolving Jurassic World store. Join Owen, Claire, and Blue, along with returning favorites Ellie, Alan, and Ian, as they attempt to undo – or, at least, manage – the fallout from the incident at the Lockwood Manor. Each entry in the franchise is represented in the Jurassic World shop, along with a whole park-full of dinosaurs and prehistoric creatures.

Jurassic World Dominion takes place four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar, and Biosyn operatives attempt to track down Maisie Lockwood. At the same time, Dr Ellie Sattler investigates a genetically engineered swarm of giant insects. Directed by Colin Trevorrow, Jurassic World Dominion stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, Isabella Sermon, Campbell Scott, BD Wong, Omar Sy, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda, Scott Haze, Dichen Lachman, Kristoffer Polaha, Caleb Hearon and Freya Parker.