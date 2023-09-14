Jaws Official Collectibles Shop

There’s something lurking in the water. Dun dun…. We’re in the midst of an apex predator. Looks like a twenty footer—twenty-five, even—and three tonnes of him! Forget the moonlit dips and the family days out at the beach folks, because Jaws has arrived! Decades have passed since movie-goers the world over first caught sight of the rogue Great White tormenting Sheriff Martin Brody and the people of Amity Island, but Steven Spielberg’s terrifying thriller remains as iconic as ever. If you’re a fan of this Hollywood classic, you’ll find plenty to sink your teeth into right here in our officially licensed Jaws store—including customizable stationery, apparel, accessories, and much more. And with all this top-quality merchandise on offer, we think it’s safe to say, you’re going to need a bigger boat.

In the Steven Spielberg classic film, a killer shark unleashes chaos on the beach community of Amity Island off Cape Cod, it’s up to a local sheriff (Roy Scheider), a marine biologist (Richard Dreyfuss), and an old seafarer (Robert Shaw) to hunt the beast down.