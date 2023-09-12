Get Officially Licensed Collectibles from the Horror Film Series IT Featuring Pennywise

The horror film It takes place during the summer of 1989, centering on a group of bullied teens who band together to destroy a shape-shifting monster known as Pennywise. The horrible killer disguises himself as a clown and preys on the children of their hometown of Derry, Maine.

Be a part of the Losers Club on the officially licensed It store, where the dreaded Pennywise could be lurking behind any corner. Accompany our group of outcast children as they encounter an ancient evil, the shape-shifting clown who will torment them at every turn and make them face their fears. What horrible fates await them down in those sewers? Can they survive, or will all they know become a never-ending nightmare from which there is no escape?

Between phantoms of brothers whom Pennywise has already killed, paintings coming alive, and headless bodies, there’s no shortage of ways the dreaded clown will try to get what he wants. Support the group of brave fighters as they journey to save each other, with customizable merchandise, including mugs, phone cases, and t-shirts