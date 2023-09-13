Friday the 13th Movie Jason Voorhees Horror Collectibles Shop

Friday the 13th centers on a group of camp counselors trying to reopen a summer camp called Crystal Lake. The camp has a grim past, complicated by the fact that they’re being stalked by a mysterious masked killer. Sean S. Cunningham directs Friday the 13th, which stars Betsy Palmer, Adrienne King, Jeannine Taylor, Robbi Morgan, Kevin Bacon, Harry Crosby, Laurie Bartram, Mark Nelson, Peter Brouwer, Rex Everhart, Ronn Carroll, Ron Millkie, Walt Gorney, Willie Adams, Debra S. Hayes, Dorothy Kobs, Sally Anne Golden, Mary Rocco, Ken L. Parker and Ari Lehman.