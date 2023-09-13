Freddy vs. Jason Featuring Freddy Krueger Jason Voorhees Horror Gifts and Collectibles

In Freddy vs. Jason, Freddy Krueger and Jason Voorhees return to terrorize the teenagers of Elm Street. Only this time, they’re out to get each other, too. Ronny Yu directs Freddy vs. Jason, which stars Robert Englund, Ken Kirzinger, Monica Keena, Jason Ritter, Kelly Rowland, Katharine Isabelle, Christopher Marquette, Brendan Fletcher, Tom Butler, Lochlyn Munro, Kyle Labine, Zack Ward, Paula Shaw, Garry Chalk, Jesse Hutch, David Kopp and Brent Chapman.