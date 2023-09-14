Cult Classic Comedy Animal House Official Online Memorabilia Store

You just might be a perfect pledge for the Delta Tau Chi house at Faber College, just like Larry Kroger and Kent Dorfman. After befriending Bluto, Otter, Boon, and D-Day at the pledge party, they cause chaos while trying to keep their grades up and avoid having their charter license revoked by Dean Vernon Wormer. Be a true wild Delta with your own officially licensed stationery, apparel, mugs, and much more! Before you know it, you’ll be ready for a PARTY at the cult classic National Lampoon’s Animal House!

Animal House takes place at a 1962 college and Dean Vernon Wormer (John Vernon) is determined to expel the entire Delta Tau Chi Fraternity, but those troublemakers have other plans for him. John Landis directs Animal House from a script co-written by Harold Ramis. The comedy stars Tom Hulce, Stephen Furst, Mark Metcalf, Mary Louise Weller, Martha Smith, James Daughton, Kevin Bacon, John Belushi, Douglas Kenney, Chris Miller, Bruce Bonnheim, Karen Allen, James Widdoes, Tim Matheson, Peter Riegert, Bruce McGill, Joshua Daniel, Donald Sutherland, John Vernon, Cesare Danova, Sunny Johnson, Verna Bloom and Sarah Holcomb.