Cult Classic Comedy Animal House Official Online Memorabilia Store

Animal House Collectibles

Animal House Collage
Animal House Collage
Animal House Collage
Animal House Collage
Animal House Collage
Animal House Collage
Faber College Social Director
Faber College Social Director
Faber College Social Director
Faber College Social Director
Faber College Social Director
Faber College Social Director
Faber College Social Director
Faber College Social Director
Faber College Social Director
Faber College Social Director
Faber College Social Director
Faber College Social Director
Faber College Social Director
Faber College Social Director
Bluto "Nothing is Over Until We Decide It Is!"
Faber College Social Director
Faber College Social Director
Faber College Social Director
Faber College Social Director
Bluto "Nothing is Over Until We Decide It Is!"
Bluto "Nothing is Over Until We Decide It Is!"
Bluto "Nothing is Over Until We Decide It Is!"
Bluto "Nothing is Over Until We Decide It Is!"
Bluto "Nothing is Over Until We Decide It Is!"
Animal House Logo
Animal House Logo
Animal House Logo
Bluto "Toga" Photograph
Bluto "Toga" Photograph
Bluto "Toga" Photograph
Bluto "Toga" Photograph
Bluto "Toga" Photograph
Bluto "Toga! Toga!" Graphic
Bluto "Toga! Toga!" Graphic
Bluto "Toga! Toga!" Graphic
Bluto "Toga! Toga!" Graphic
Bluto "Toga! Toga!" Graphic
Bluto "Toga! Toga!" Graphic
Bluto "Toga! Toga!" Graphic
Bluto "Toga! Toga!" Graphic
Bluto "Toga! Toga!" Graphic
Animal House Delta House Drawing
Animal House Delta House Drawing
Animal House Delta House Drawing
Animal House Delta House Drawing
Animal House Delta House Drawing
Delta House Toga Party
Delta House Toga Party
Delta House Toga Party
Delta House Toga Party
Delta House Toga Party
Delta House Toga Party
7 Years of College Down The Drain
7 Years of College Down The Drain

All Animal House Collectibles

You just might be a perfect pledge for the Delta Tau Chi house at Faber College, just like Larry Kroger and Kent Dorfman. After befriending Bluto, Otter, Boon, and D-Day at the pledge party, they cause chaos while trying to keep their grades up and avoid having their charter license revoked by Dean Vernon Wormer. Be a true wild Delta with your own officially licensed stationery, apparel, mugs, and much more! Before you know it, you’ll be ready for a PARTY at the cult classic National Lampoon’s Animal House!

Animal House takes place at a 1962 college and Dean Vernon Wormer (John Vernon) is determined to expel the entire Delta Tau Chi Fraternity, but those troublemakers have other plans for him. John Landis directs Animal House from a script co-written by Harold Ramis. The comedy stars Tom Hulce, Stephen Furst, Mark Metcalf, Mary Louise Weller, Martha Smith, James Daughton, Kevin Bacon, John Belushi, Douglas Kenney, Chris Miller, Bruce Bonnheim, Karen Allen, James Widdoes, Tim Matheson, Peter Riegert, Bruce McGill, Joshua Daniel, Donald Sutherland, John Vernon, Cesare Danova, Sunny Johnson, Verna Bloom and Sarah Holcomb.