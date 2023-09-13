Beetlejuice Official Merch Shop

Beetlejuice | My Whole Life Is A Dark Room
Welcome to the officially licensed merchandise shop for everyone’s favorite poltergeist, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice! In order to terrorize the new inhabitants of a house they recently departed, Adam and Barbara Maitland enlist the services of a self-proclaimed “freelance bio-exorcist.” However, with Betelgeuse on the case – along with a cast of otherworldly characters and creatures – the Maitlands may not stand a ghost of a chance. The Deetz family won’t be leave easily. Enter the Netherworld, and view a range of customizable t-shirts, mugs, phone cases and much more.

In Tim Burton’s cult classic Beetlejuice, the spirits of a deceased couple are harassed by an unbearable family that has moved into their home, and hire a malicious spirit called Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton) to drive them out. Beetlejuice also stars Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Annie McEnroe, Maurice Page, Hugo Stanger, Rachel Mittelman and Catherine O’Hara.