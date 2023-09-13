A Nightmare on Elm Street Freddy Krueger Horror Gifts and Collectibles

A Nightmare on Elm Street centers on teenager Nancy Thompson, a student of Springwood High School, who must uncover the dark truth concealed by her parents, after she and her friends become targets of the spirit of a pedophile child serial killer named Freddy Krueger, who sports a bladed glove. Krueger infests their dreams, in which if they die, it kills them in real life.

The original 1984 film A Nightmare on Elm Street was directed by cult cinema legend Wes Craven and stars John Saxon, Ronee Blakley, Heather Langenkamp, Amanda Wyss, Jsu Garcia, Shashawnee Hall, Johnny Depp, Charles Fleischer, Joseph Whipp, Robert Englund, Lin Shaye, Joe Unger and Mimi Craven. In 2010, New Line Cinema and Platinum Dunes released a remake of A Nightmare on Elm Street, which was directed by Samuel Bayer and starring Jackie Earle Haley, who took over the role of Freddy Krueger from Robert Englund, along with Kyle Gallner, Rooney Mara, Katie Cassidy, Thomas Dekker, Kellan Lutz, Clancy Brown and Connie Britton.