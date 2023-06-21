Cabin in the Woods Film Festival (2023)

SIFF Film Center

United States > Washington > Seattle > > 98109

Cabin in the Woods is described as a hybrid boutique horror film festival with all-inclusive ticketing, that’s held at beautiful and intimate venues. The event includes exclusive online programming for those attending remotely. The festival showcases and celebrates international, ethnic, and gender diversity in all horror genres, from independent filmmakers, small studios, and students from all across the globe.

According to organizers, the small, intimate settings allow guests to enjoy accepted films with limited distractions.

Cabin In The Woods Film Festival and the sub festival Cabin On The Web Stream Festival will run concurrently with separate showings, with winners from both festivals to be announced at the same ceremony. Theater guests will be in attendance and those watching from home will watch it live.