Amor Bandido (2023)

Cinephobia Releasing

Amor Bandido centers on a naïve 16-year-old who falls madly in love with his older but sultry art teacher. She is also smitten, and together they run away for a love nest weekend in a country house. But what begins as a schoolboy’s dream turns into a nightmare when he is kidnapped by a mysterious older man. First love was never so complicated or dangerous.

Directed by Daniel Andres Werner, Amor Bandido stars Romina Ricci and Renato Quattordio.