Zenescope Entertainment Monster Hunters Survival Guide Case Files Sasquatch Comic Book 2012 Cover A 9132

View larger $7.83

$6.99 See Options - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock com

SKU: 220818-102354-1

Weight: 0.6 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Zenescope Entertainment Monster Hunters Survival Guide Case Files Sasquatch 2012 Cover A. Scripts Joe Brusha, Letters Jim Campbell, Colors Falk, Pencils Isaac Goodhart, Al Rio Cover Art, Anthony Spay Pencils, Ralph Tedescco Editor. Monster Hunter JP Russ has faced down hundreds of monsters in his career. But in the Pacific Northwest he may have finally met his match as he comes up against the most famous monster of them all Sasquatch. Russ is in a race against time as he investigates the disappearance of campers from Mt. Hood National Park and the trail is fresh with 15′ footprints that only one creature can make. From the case files of renowned monster hunter himself

Related Items