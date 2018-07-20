Yu-Gi-Oh!: The Movie – Pyramid of Light 17 x 25 inch Poster (2004)

$17.99
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comedy | Family | Fantasy
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: 4 Kids
Original U.S. Release: August 13, 2004
Rating: PG
Details
Featured is a Yu-Gi-Oh!: The Movie – Pyramid of Light 17 x 25 inch Poster.
The item is in very good condition with small creases, bends, slight edge wear and a corner ding.
Specifications
- Size: 17x25 in
Cast: Ben Baron | Gregory Abbey | Sebastian Arcelus
Directors: Hatsuki Tsuji
Project Name: Yu-Gi-Oh: The Movie - Pyramid of Light
