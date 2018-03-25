Twitter
Yu-Gi-Oh Music to Duel By CD with Character Art Sticker Sheet

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Details

The songs on this companion CD to the Yu-Gi-Oh series are meant to provide background music for the card games played by Yu-Gi-Oh enthusiasts. Yu-Gi-Oh Music to Duel By begins with the television show’s theme and also includes other songs from the series, along with music appearing for the first time. Three of the entries are called “special battle tracks.”

The item is in very good shape, with some wear and small scratches on the outside of the jewel case. Original liner notes and sticker sheet are intact and included.

Playlists

  • Yugioh! Theme
    Time 2 Duel
    I'm Back
    Summon The Dragon
    Your Move
    Duel Madness
    No Matter What
    Exodia
    Ahead Of The Game
    We'll Be There
    Face Up Face Down
    Millennium Battle
    Heart Of The Cards
    World Of Yu-Gi-Oh!

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Amy Birnbaum | Dan Green | Eric Stuart
Project Name: Yu-Gi-Oh
Creators: Kazuki Takahashi

