Yu-Gi-Oh Music to Duel By CD with Character Art Sticker Sheet

The songs on this companion CD to the Yu-Gi-Oh series are meant to provide background music for the card games played by Yu-Gi-Oh enthusiasts. Yu-Gi-Oh Music to Duel By begins with the television show’s theme and also includes other songs from the series, along with music appearing for the first time. Three of the entries are called “special battle tracks.”
The item is in very good shape, with some wear and small scratches on the outside of the jewel case. Original liner notes and sticker sheet are intact and included.
- Yugioh! Theme
Time 2 Duel
I'm Back
Summon The Dragon
Your Move
Duel Madness
No Matter What
Exodia
Ahead Of The Game
We'll Be There
Face Up Face Down
Millennium Battle
Heart Of The Cards
World Of Yu-Gi-Oh!
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Amy Birnbaum | Dan Green | Eric Stuart
Project Name: Yu-Gi-Oh
Creators: Kazuki Takahashi
