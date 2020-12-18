Share Page Support Us
Xena: Warrior Princess Lyre, Lyre Hearts On Fire Original Television Soundtrack Picture Disc Vinyl Edition

View larger

$29.99

$26.70


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 201218-83980-1
UPC: 888072173040
Part No: VSD00253
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

Original U.S. Release: September 4, 1995
Item Release Date: June 16, 2020
Rating: NR
Details

Xena: Warrior Princess Lyre, Lyre Hearts On Fire Original Television Soundtrack Picture Disc Vinyl Edition.

LP Picture Disc and first time vinyl release of the original soundtrack to Season 5’s beloved music episode, Lyre Lyre, Hearts on Fire.  Includes Lucy Lawless’ versions of “People Got to be Free,” “Sisters Are Doin’ It for Themselves,” “There’s Always Something There to Remind Me,” and “War.” A must for hardcore Warrior Princess fans. Joseph LoDuca, the composer for the entire Xena series, contributes the score portion of the soundtrack.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Bruce Campbell | Karl Urban | Kevin Smith | Lucy Lawless | Marton Csokas | Renée O'Connor | Ted Raimi
Project Name: Xena: Warrior Princess

