$29.99
$26.70
UPC: 888072173040
Part No: VSD00253
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Bruce Campbell | Karl Urban | Lucy Lawless | Marton Csokas | Ted Raimi items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Television | Fantasy | Television
Studio: Varese Sarabande
Original U.S. Release: September 4, 1995
Item Release Date: June 16, 2020
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Xena: Warrior Princess Lyre, Lyre Hearts On Fire Original Television Soundtrack Picture Disc Vinyl Edition.
LP Picture Disc and first time vinyl release of the original soundtrack to Season 5’s beloved music episode, Lyre Lyre, Hearts on Fire. Includes Lucy Lawless’ versions of “People Got to be Free,” “Sisters Are Doin’ It for Themselves,” “There’s Always Something There to Remind Me,” and “War.” A must for hardcore Warrior Princess fans. Joseph LoDuca, the composer for the entire Xena series, contributes the score portion of the soundtrack.
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Bruce Campbell | Karl Urban | Kevin Smith | Lucy Lawless | Marton Csokas | Renée O'Connor | Ted Raimi
Project Name: Xena: Warrior Princess
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Cult Television | Fantasy | Music & Spoken Word | Television | Varese Sarabande | Vinyl