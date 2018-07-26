Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

World Heavyweight Championship George Foreman vs Muhammad Ali 39 x 47 inch Original Simulcast Promotional Poster

World Heavyweight Championship George Foreman vs Muhammad Ali 39 x 47 inch Original Simulcast Promotional Poster
View larger
World Heavyweight Championship George Foreman vs Muhammad Ali 39 x 47 inch Original Simulcast Promotional Poster
World Heavyweight Championship George Foreman vs Muhammad Ali 39 x 47 inch Original Simulcast Promotional Poster
World Heavyweight Championship George Foreman vs Muhammad Ali 39 x 47 inch Original Simulcast Promotional Poster
World Heavyweight Championship George Foreman vs Muhammad Ali 39 x 47 inch Original Simulcast Promotional Poster
World Heavyweight Championship George Foreman vs Muhammad Ali 39 x 47 inch Original Simulcast Promotional Poster
World Heavyweight Championship George Foreman vs Muhammad Ali 39 x 47 inch Original Simulcast Promotional Poster
World Heavyweight Championship George Foreman vs Muhammad Ali 39 x 47 inch Original Simulcast Promotional Poster
World Heavyweight Championship George Foreman vs Muhammad Ali 39 x 47 inch Original Simulcast Promotional Poster
World Heavyweight Championship George Foreman vs Muhammad Ali 39 x 47 inch Original Simulcast Promotional Poster
World Heavyweight Championship George Foreman vs Muhammad Ali 39 x 47 inch Original Simulcast Promotional Poster
World Heavyweight Championship George Foreman vs Muhammad Ali 39 x 47 inch Original Simulcast Promotional Poster
World Heavyweight Championship George Foreman vs Muhammad Ali 39 x 47 inch Original Simulcast Promotional Poster

$899.00

$597.00


1 in stock


PosterSKU: 180726-74270-1
Weight: 4.09 lbs
Condition: Acceptable - The item is used and may have obvious or significant wear but is still operational. The packaging may have creases, tears or small holes. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Muhammad Ali  items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original
Lines: Throwback Space
Genres: Action | Sport | Television | Thrillers
Poster Categories: Sports, Autos and Bikes
Original U.S. Release: October 29, 1974
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Featured is an original promotional poster for the simulcast of the World Heavyweight Championship Fight between George Foreman vs Muhammad Ali direct from Kinshasa, Zaire. These posters were distributed in major cities where the fight was screened in local theaters.

The fight – called The Rumble in the Jungle – took place on October 29, 1974. It was watched by a record global television audience of 1 billion viewers, including 50 million viewers watching the fight pay-per-view on closed-circuit theatre television. These posters were posted in shops near movie theaters that aired the event.

This version of the poster was recovered from a famous arcade in Times Square in New York City called Playland.

Condition: Acceptable, bends, creases, tears, tape marks, minor water damage

Specifications

  • Size: 39 x 47 in


Subject: George Foreman | Muhammad Ali

Related Items

Forbidden World Original 27 x 40 inch Movie Poster (1982)
The Good, The Bad and The Ugly Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music by Ennio Morricone
Naruto Shippuden 24 x 36 inch Anime Poster
Star Wars: Rogue One Hot Wheels Character Car Darth Vader
Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill Volume 1 DVD
The Art and Making of Alien: Covenant
C.H.U.D. 2-Disc Special Blu-ray Edition
Overwatch 34 X 22 inch Video Game Poster
Everyday Scenes from a Parallel World – Background Illustrations and Scenes from Anime and Manga Works
Ender’s Game 24 x 36 Inch Teaser Movie Poster

Categories

Action | Featured | Featured - Email | Posters - Original | Sport | Sports, Autos and Bikes | Television | Thrillers | Throwback Space

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *