World Heavyweight Championship George Foreman vs Muhammad Ali 39 x 47 inch Original Simulcast Promotional Poster

Weight: 4.09 lbs
Condition: Acceptable - The item is used and may have obvious or significant wear but is still operational. The packaging may have creases, tears or small holes. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Featured is an original promotional poster for the simulcast of the World Heavyweight Championship Fight between George Foreman vs Muhammad Ali direct from Kinshasa, Zaire. These posters were distributed in major cities where the fight was screened in local theaters.
The fight – called The Rumble in the Jungle – took place on October 29, 1974. It was watched by a record global television audience of 1 billion viewers, including 50 million viewers watching the fight pay-per-view on closed-circuit theatre television. These posters were posted in shops near movie theaters that aired the event.
This version of the poster was recovered from a famous arcade in Times Square in New York City called Playland.
Condition: Acceptable, bends, creases, tears, tape marks, minor water damage
- Size: 39 x 47 in
