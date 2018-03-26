Wonder Woman – Sword and Shield 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster

$12.99
$6.99
Part No: 52209BR FP4374
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Wonder Woman items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: DC Entertainment | Warner Bros.
Original U.S. Release: June 2, 2017
Rating: PG-13
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
This large format movie poster features Gal Gadot as the mythical superhero Wonder Woman.
Specifications
- Size: 24x36 in
Cast: Chris Pine | Connie Nielsen | Danny Huston | David Thewlis | Eugene Brave Rock | Ewen Bremner | Gal Gadot | Lucy Davis | Robin Wright | Said Taghmaoui
Directors: Patty Jenkins
Project Name: Wonder Woman (2017)
Characters: Wonder Woman
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Comic Based | DC Entertainment | Fantasy | Featured | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Reprints | Science Fiction | Warner Bros.