Wonder Woman – Sword and Shield 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster

$12.99

$6.99


7 in stock


PosterSKU: 180310-70916-1
Part No: 52209BR FP4374
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Wonder Woman  items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: DC Entertainment | Warner Bros.
Original U.S. Release: June 2, 2017
Rating: PG-13
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This large format movie poster features Gal Gadot as the mythical superhero Wonder Woman.

Specifications

  • Size: 24x36 in

Cast: Chris Pine | Connie Nielsen | Danny Huston | David Thewlis | Eugene Brave Rock | Ewen Bremner | Gal Gadot | Lucy Davis | Robin Wright | Said Taghmaoui
Directors: Patty Jenkins
Project Name: Wonder Woman (2017)
Characters: Wonder Woman

