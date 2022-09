View larger $28.57

$25.97 See Options - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock com

SKU: 220818-102354-1

Weight: 0.6 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Chris Claremont (writer), John Buscema (artist), Bill Sienkiewicz (Cover Artist) Ken Bruzenak (Letters) Mike Rockwitz (Colors). Kent Williams art on back cover. On his birthday, Logan reflects on the murder of Silver Fox, the woman he loved, and Sabretooth, the man that murdered her! Featuring one of the earliest and most brutal battles between these two hated arch enemies.

Related Items