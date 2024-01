View larger $72.49

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used.



William Castle’s Serpent of the Nile (1953) Set of 10 Original Press Publicity Photos Rhonda Fleming as Cleopatra. Serpent of the Nile also stars William Lundigan, Raymond Burr, Jean Byron, Michael Ansara, Michael Fox, Conrad Wolfe, John Crawford, Jane Easton, Robert Griffin, Frederic Berest and Julie Newmar.

Items have wear and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.