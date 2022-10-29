Westward The Women (1951) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Robert Taylor, Denise Darcel [F27]

- Cast: Beverly Dennis | Denise Darcel | Henry Nakamura | Hope Emerson | John McIntire | Julie Bishop | Lenore Lonergan | Marilyn Erskine | Renata Vanni | Robert Taylor
- Directors: William A. Wellman
- Product Types: Press Advertising & Ephemera | Magazine & Newspaper Ads
- Genres: Adventure | Drama | Western
- Studios: MGM
- Original Release Date: December 31, 1951
Westward The Women (1951) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Robert Taylor, Denise Darcel.
This is an original copy of a full-page magazine ad for the movie, torn directly from an entertainment trade publication. These film advertisements appeared in movie & television magazines and periodicals of the era, such as Movie Story Magazine, Motion Picture Magazine, Screen Life Magazine and others.
Item has wear, tears around edges and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.
