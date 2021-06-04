View larger $99.95

Weird Wisconsin: The Bill Rebane 6-Movie Blu-ray Limited Edition Box Set Collection

The essential Bill Rebane movie collection, one of America’s most tenacious outsider auteurs!

Bringing together six films, all new to Blu-ray and in brand new restorations, Weird Wisconsin: The Bill Rebane Collection packs in a mutant astronaut bothering blissful sunbathers (Monster A Go-Go), a contagion apocalypse as seen from the vantage point of a remote mountain cabin (Invasion from Inner Earth), deadly alien spores from the rocks of Mars (The Alpha Incident), rural gothic and outright horror (The Demons of Ludlow), an eccentric ‘body count’ movie (The Game) and a comedy smash-’em up that pits three hillbilly stooges against a talking Monster Truck with artificial intelligence (Twister’s Revenge).

Bill Rebane is frequently name-checked on Mystery Science Theater 3000 and RiffTrax.

This box set is for fans of William Grefè and H.G. Lewis – the latter of whom co-directed Monster a Go-Go.

Special Features

Limited Edition Contents

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentations on 4 Blu-ray discs

Original uncompressed mono audio for all films

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Straight Shooter, a multi-part interview with director Bill Rebane about the making and release of each film in the set

Who is Bill Rebane? A definitive brand new feature length documentary by historian and critic David Cairns [LIMITED EDITION EXCLUSIVE]

Fully illustrated 60-page collector’s booklet featuring extensive new writing by historian and critic Stephen Thrower [LIMITED EDITION EXCLUSIVE]

Reversible poster featuring newly commissioned artwork by The Twins of Evil [LIMITED EDITION EXCLUSIVE]

Reversible sleeves featuring newly commissioned artwork for each of the films by The Twins of Evil

Disc One - Monster A Go-Go + Invasion From Inner Earth

Straight Shooter Part 1 and Part 2, two newly filmed interviews about the making of Monster A Go-Go and Invasion from Inner Earth with director Bill Rebane

Brand new interview with historian and critic Kim Newman

Twist Craze, and Dance Craze, two early short films by Bill Rebane

Kidnap Extortion (1973), a newly restored industrial short directed by Bill Rebane

Still Gallery

Disc Two - The Alpha Incident + The Demons Of Ludlow

Straight Shooter Part 3 and Part 4, two newly filmed interviews about the making of The Alpha Incident and The Demons of Ludlow with director Bill Rebane

Rebane’s Key Largo, a brand new visual essay by historian and critic Richard Harland Smith

The Alpha Incident original trailer

The Demons of Ludlow original trailer

Still Gallery

Disc Three - The Game + Twister’s Revenge

Two presentations of The Game (aka The Cold) in 1.85 and 1.33 aspect ratio

Straight Shooter Part 5 and Part 6, two newly filmed interviews about the making of The Game and Twister’s Revenge with director Bill Rebane

Discovering Bill Rebane, brand new presentation by historian & critic Stephen R. Bissette

The Game original trailer

Twister’s Revenge original trailer

Still Gallery

Disc Four - Who Is Bill Rebane? (2021) + Bonus

Who is Bill Rebane? Exclusive new feature length documentary by historian and critic David Cairns

King of the Wild Frontier a conversation with historian and critic Stephen R. Bissette

Invasion from Inner Earth outtakes from the shoot

The Alpha Incident outtakes from the shoot

The Demons of Ludlow outtakes from the shoot

The Giant Spider Invasion original trailer

Gallery of Behind the Scenes stills

Still Galleries for the rest of Rebane’s filmography

Specifications

Number of Discs: 4

Aspect Ratio: 1.33:1 / 1.85:1

Audio: Original Mono 1.0

Language: English

Subtitles: English SDH

Runtime: 638 min

Region: A

