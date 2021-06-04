- Filmography Invasion from Inner Earth | Monster A Go-Go | The Alpha Incident | The Demons of Ludlow | The Game | Twister's Revenge
Weird Wisconsin: The Bill Rebane 6-Movie Blu-ray Limited Edition Box Set Collection
The essential Bill Rebane movie collection, one of America’s most tenacious outsider auteurs!
Bringing together six films, all new to Blu-ray and in brand new restorations, Weird Wisconsin: The Bill Rebane Collection packs in a mutant astronaut bothering blissful sunbathers (Monster A Go-Go), a contagion apocalypse as seen from the vantage point of a remote mountain cabin (Invasion from Inner Earth), deadly alien spores from the rocks of Mars (The Alpha Incident), rural gothic and outright horror (The Demons of Ludlow), an eccentric ‘body count’ movie (The Game) and a comedy smash-’em up that pits three hillbilly stooges against a talking Monster Truck with artificial intelligence (Twister’s Revenge).
Bill Rebane is frequently name-checked on Mystery Science Theater 3000 and RiffTrax.
This box set is for fans of William Grefè and H.G. Lewis – the latter of whom co-directed Monster a Go-Go.
Special Features
- Limited Edition Contents
- High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentations on 4 Blu-ray discs
- Original uncompressed mono audio for all films
- Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
- Straight Shooter, a multi-part interview with director Bill Rebane about the making and release of each film in the set
- Who is Bill Rebane? A definitive brand new feature length documentary by historian and critic David Cairns [LIMITED EDITION EXCLUSIVE]
- Fully illustrated 60-page collector’s booklet featuring extensive new writing by historian and critic Stephen Thrower [LIMITED EDITION EXCLUSIVE]
- Reversible poster featuring newly commissioned artwork by The Twins of Evil [LIMITED EDITION EXCLUSIVE]
- Reversible sleeves featuring newly commissioned artwork for each of the films by The Twins of Evil
- Disc One - Monster A Go-Go + Invasion From Inner Earth
- Straight Shooter Part 1 and Part 2, two newly filmed interviews about the making of Monster A Go-Go and Invasion from Inner Earth with director Bill Rebane
- Brand new interview with historian and critic Kim Newman
- Twist Craze, and Dance Craze, two early short films by Bill Rebane
- Kidnap Extortion (1973), a newly restored industrial short directed by Bill Rebane
- Still Gallery
- Disc Two - The Alpha Incident + The Demons Of Ludlow
- Straight Shooter Part 3 and Part 4, two newly filmed interviews about the making of The Alpha Incident and The Demons of Ludlow with director Bill Rebane
- Rebane’s Key Largo, a brand new visual essay by historian and critic Richard Harland Smith
- The Alpha Incident original trailer
- The Demons of Ludlow original trailer
- Still Gallery
- Disc Three - The Game + Twister’s Revenge
- Two presentations of The Game (aka The Cold) in 1.85 and 1.33 aspect ratio
- Straight Shooter Part 5 and Part 6, two newly filmed interviews about the making of The Game and Twister’s Revenge with director Bill Rebane
- Discovering Bill Rebane, brand new presentation by historian & critic Stephen R. Bissette
- The Game original trailer
- Twister’s Revenge original trailer
- Still Gallery
- Disc Four - Who Is Bill Rebane? (2021) + Bonus
- Who is Bill Rebane? Exclusive new feature length documentary by historian and critic David Cairns
- King of the Wild Frontier a conversation with historian and critic Stephen R. Bissette
- Invasion from Inner Earth outtakes from the shoot
- The Alpha Incident outtakes from the shoot
- The Demons of Ludlow outtakes from the shoot
- The Giant Spider Invasion original trailer
- Gallery of Behind the Scenes stills
- Still Galleries for the rest of Rebane’s filmography
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 4
- Aspect Ratio: 1.33:1 / 1.85:1
- Audio: Original Mono 1.0
- Language: English
- Subtitles: English SDH
- Runtime: 638 min
- Region: A
