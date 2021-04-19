- Authors Lionel Richie | Michael Jackson
We Are the World Album Including Nine Previously Unreleased Songs Vinyl Gatefold (1985).
Item has wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.
Playlists
- Side 1
- We Are The World by: Al Jarreau | Bette Midler | Billy Joel | Bob Dylan | Bob Geldof | Bruce Springsteen | Cyndi Lauper | Dan Aykroyd | Diana Ross | Dionne Warwick | Hall & Oates | Harry Belafonte | Huey Lewis & The News | Jackie Johnson | James Ingram | Jeffrey Osborne | Kenny Loggins | Kenny Rogers | Kim Carnes | La Toya Jackson | Lindsey Buckingham | Lionel Richie | Marlon Jackson | Michael Jackson | Paul Simon | Randy Jackson | Ray Charles | Sheila E. | Smokey Robinson | Steve Perry | Stevie Wonder | The Pointer Sisters | Tina Turner | Tito Jackson | Waylon Jennings | Willie Nelson
- If Only For The Moment, Girl by: Steve Perry
- Just A Little Closer by: The Pointer Sisters
- Trapped by: Bruce Springsteen
- Side 2
- Tears Are Not Enough by: Northern Lights (Canadian All Stars)
- 4 The Tears In Your Eyes by: Prince
- Good For Nothing by: Chicago
- Total Control by: Tina Turner
- A Little More Love by: Kenny Rogers
- Trouble In Paradise by: Huey Lewis & The News
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
