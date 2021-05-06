Watch Dogs 2 Original Game Soundtrack Vinyl Edition

- Composers Hudson Mohawke
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Formats: Vinyl
- Genres: Game/Video Game
- Studios: Warp Records
- Product Release Date: April 22, 2017
Ded Sec is a collection of original music composed by Hudson Mohawke for the release of the second edition of the massively popular video game series Watch Dogs. While written specifically for the game, the music stands on it’s own and will be a must own for any vinyl loving Hudson Mohawke fan.
Special Features
- U.S. Release Limited to 1,300 Copies
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Explore More...
- Tags: Watch Dogs 2
- People / Bands: Hudson Mohawke
- Genres: Game/Video Game
- Studios / Manufacturers: Warp Records
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word | Vinyl
- Music Genres: Soundtracks