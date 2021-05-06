Share Page Support Us
Watch Dogs 2 Original Game Soundtrack Vinyl Edition

Watch Dogs 2 Original Game Soundtrack Vinyl Edition
$28.99
$24.97
Vinyl
SKU: 210506-86943-1
UPC: 801061028114
Part No: WARPLP281
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

Ded Sec is a collection of original music composed by Hudson Mohawke for the release of the second edition of the massively popular video game series Watch Dogs. While written specifically for the game, the music stands on it’s own and will be a must own for any vinyl loving Hudson Mohawke fan.

Special Features

  • U.S. Release Limited to 1,300 Copies

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
