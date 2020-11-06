Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Warriors of the Year 2072 ( I guerrieri dell’anno 2072) Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (1984)

Warriors of the Year 2072 ( I guerrieri dell’anno 2072) Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (1984)
View larger

$29.99

$24.70


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 201106-82909-1
UPC: 5053760046103
Part No: DW121
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Fred Williamson | Lucio Fulci  items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Action | Cult Cinema | Grindhouse Films | Science Fiction
Studio: Death Waltz
Original U.S. Release: January 28, 1984
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Lucio Fulci directed this dystopian sci-fi epic in 1984. In 2072 the world is ruled by TV networks. Two of these networks are locked in a bitter rating battle and in finding more ways to outdo each other one of them decides to host a Roman​ centurion style battle to the death featuring convicted murderers fighting each other on motorcycles (wait is this a documentary?) As you would expect from Fulci it’s outrageous, silly, super entertaining and full of over the top violence. The score was composed by Maestro Riz Ortolani and here he delivers one of his most bombastic, striking (and fun) scores. Loaded with killer synth lines, chunky riffs and pounding synthetic drums.

Special Features

  • 180 Gram Red Vinyl Retail Exclusive

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Claudio Cassinelli | Cosimo Cinieri | Donald O'Brien | Fred Williamson | Howard Ross | Jared Martin | Valeria Cavalli
Directors: Lucio Fulci
Project Name: Warriors of the Year 2072
Composers: Riz Ortolani

Related Items

Flags of Our Fathers Press Kit
Hollywood Dinosaur – Famous and Terrifying Monsters of the Silver Screen (1987)
Star Wars: Episode VI – Revenge of the Jedi (Original Title) 24 x 36 Movie Poster
The Last of the Legions and Other Tales of Long Ago
Karate International Magazine (Vol. 3 No. 2, Feb. 1993) Jason Scott Lee, Bruce Lee [9188]
Frank Frazetta Warriors & Women Boxed Pint Glass Sets: Silver Warrior and The Huntress
Film Business Asia Magazine New York Asian Film Festival (NYAFF) Special Edition, June 2013 [9232] Jackie Chan Cover
The Music of Battlestar Galactica for Solo Piano Soundtrack
Children of the Corn Special Edition Blu-ray
The Book of Alien: Augmented Reality Survival Manual Hardcover Edition

Categories

Action | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Death Waltz | Grindhouse Films | Music & Spoken Word | Science Fiction | Vinyl