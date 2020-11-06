Warriors of the Year 2072 ( I guerrieri dell’anno 2072) Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (1984)

View larger $29.99 $24.70 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Vinyl SKU: 201106-82909-1

UPC: 5053760046103

Part No: DW121

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Fred Williamson | Lucio Fulci items

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons

Formats: Vinyl

Genres: Action | Cult Cinema | Grindhouse Films | Science Fiction

Studio: Death Waltz

Original U.S. Release: January 28, 1984

Rating: NR

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Lucio Fulci directed this dystopian sci-fi epic in 1984. In 2072 the world is ruled by TV networks. Two of these networks are locked in a bitter rating battle and in finding more ways to outdo each other one of them decides to host a Roman​ centurion style battle to the death featuring convicted murderers fighting each other on motorcycles (wait is this a documentary?) As you would expect from Fulci it’s outrageous, silly, super entertaining and full of over the top violence. The score was composed by Maestro Riz Ortolani and here he delivers one of his most bombastic, striking (and fun) scores. Loaded with killer synth lines, chunky riffs and pounding synthetic drums.

Special Features

180 Gram Red Vinyl Retail Exclusive

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Claudio Cassinelli | Cosimo Cinieri | Donald O'Brien | Fred Williamson | Howard Ross | Jared Martin | Valeria Cavalli

Directors: Lucio Fulci

Project Name: Warriors of the Year 2072

Composers: Riz Ortolani

Related Items

Categories

Action | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Death Waltz | Grindhouse Films | Music & Spoken Word | Science Fiction | Vinyl