Wanted for Murder / Cast a Dark Shadow Special Edition Blu-ray

Wanted for Murder / Cast a Dark Shadow Special Edition Blu-ray
$29.99
$25.97
3 in stock
Blu-ray
SKU: 210416-86432-1
UPC: 738329253653
Part No: K25365
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: New

Death and seduction are the themes of these newly-restored thrillers from the golden age of British noir. In Cast a Dark Shadow, Dirk Bogarde (The Servant, The Damned) stars as Teddy Bare, a smooth-talking cad who maintains a life of leisure by preying on a series of lonely, wealthy women. But the headstrong sister (Kay Walsh) of one of his late wives is determined to bring Teddy’s killing streak to an end. In Wanted for Murder, the polished exterior of a refined gentleman (Eric Portman) conceals the heart of a strangler. A young record shop clerk (Dulcie Gray) holds the key to his capture, which puts her at the head of the queue to become his next victim.

Special Features

  • Original Trailers

Specifications

  • Runtime: 83 / 102 min
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.66:1 / 1.33:1
  • Language: English
  • Subtitles: English SDH
