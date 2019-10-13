Share Page Support Us
Walt Disney’s Story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs – A Disneyland Record and Book (1966) [84012]

$21.00

$18.97


Softcover BookSKU: 191013-79433-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word | Softcover Books
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Adventure | Family | Fantasy
Studio: Walt Disney Records
Details

Walt Disney’s Story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs – A Disneyland Record and Book (1966) LLP310. Disneyana.

The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Pages: 24

