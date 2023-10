View larger $14.29

Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Walt Disney’s Story of Lady and the Tramp with Songs from the Film Book and Vinyl Record (1965).

Bella Notte, Peggy Lee, Sonny Burke

The Siamese Cat Song

Peggy Lee, Sonny Burke

Item has wear, bends and tears. Some writing inside. Please review listing photos for condition details.