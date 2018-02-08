Walt Disney Records The Legacy Collection: Beauty And The Beast + Collector’s Book, Concept Art and Film Stills

$19.98
Details
Walt Disney Records Legacy Collection is a compilation album series. The series commemorates the anniversaries of Disney films and the 60th anniversary of Disneyland. This release for Beauty And The Beast features a collectible hardcover book package, demo recordings, liner notes by composer Alan Menken, original concept art and film stills.
The album features the 1991 original soundtrack from Beauty and the Beast, including deleted songs, extended score and early demos. The lyrics are written by Howard Ashman, with music composed by Alan Menken.
Special Features
- Collectible Hardcover Book-styled Cover
- All of the Award-winning Music from the Animated Film
- Demo Recordings
- Liner Notes by Composer Alan Menken
- Enchanting Full-color Illustrations, Original Concept Artwork and Film Stills
Playlists
- Disc One
- Main Title - Prologue
Belle - Paige O'Hara/Richard White
Little Town
Journey to the Castle
Maurice Taken/Gaston Rejected
Belle (Reprise) - Paige O'Hara
Belle Enters the Beast's World
Gaston - Jesse Corti/Richard White
Gaston (Reprise) - Jesse Corti/Richard White
Enchanted Objects
Be Our Guest - Jerry Orbach/Angela Lansbury
Be Our Guest - Playoff
Escape From the West Wing/Wolf Attack
Coming Together
Something There - David Ogden Stiers/Paige O'Hara/Jerry Orbach/Robby Benson
- Disc Two
- Human Again
Tonight's the Night
Beauty and the Beast - Angela Lansbury
Beast Lets Go
The Mob Song - Richard White
Battle in the Castle
Death of the Beast
Transformation
Beauty and the Beast [Single] - Peabo Bryson/Celine Dion
Belle [For Linda Worthington Demo]
Belle [Demo]
Gaston [Demo]
Gaston (Reprise) [Demo]
Be Our Guest [Demo]
Human Again [Demo]
Beauty and the Beast [Demo]
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
Cast: Angela Lansbury | Bradley Pierce | Brian Cummings | David Ogden Stiers | Jerry Orbach | Jesse Corti | Jo Anne Worley | Paige O'Hara | Rex Everhart | Richard White | Robby Benson | Tony Jay
Directors: Gary Trousdale | Kirk Wise
Project Name: Beauty and the Beast
Contributors: Alan Menken | Angela Lansbury | Celine Dion | David Ogden Stiers | Howard Ashman | Jerry Orbach | Jesse Corti | Paige O'Hara | Peabo Bryson | Richard White | Robby Benson
