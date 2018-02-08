Walt Disney Records The Legacy Collection: Beauty And The Beast + Collector’s Book, Concept Art and Film Stills

View larger $19.98 $18.98 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5

Details

Walt Disney Records Legacy Collection is a compilation album series. The series commemorates the anniversaries of Disney films and the 60th anniversary of Disneyland. This release for Beauty And The Beast features a collectible hardcover book package, demo recordings, liner notes by composer Alan Menken, original concept art and film stills.

The album features the 1991 original soundtrack from Beauty and the Beast, including deleted songs, extended score and early demos. The lyrics are written by Howard Ashman, with music composed by Alan Menken.

Special Features

Collectible Hardcover Book-styled Cover

All of the Award-winning Music from the Animated Film

Demo Recordings

Liner Notes by Composer Alan Menken

Enchanting Full-color Illustrations, Original Concept Artwork and Film Stills

Playlists

Disc One

Main Title - Prologue

Belle - Paige O'Hara/Richard White

Little Town

Journey to the Castle

Maurice Taken/Gaston Rejected

Belle (Reprise) - Paige O'Hara

Belle Enters the Beast's World

Gaston - Jesse Corti/Richard White

Gaston (Reprise) - Jesse Corti/Richard White

Enchanted Objects

Be Our Guest - Jerry Orbach/Angela Lansbury

Be Our Guest - Playoff

Escape From the West Wing/Wolf Attack

Coming Together

Something There - David Ogden Stiers/Paige O'Hara/Jerry Orbach/Robby Benson

Disc Two

Human Again

Tonight's the Night

Beauty and the Beast - Angela Lansbury

Beast Lets Go

The Mob Song - Richard White

Battle in the Castle

Death of the Beast

Transformation

Beauty and the Beast [Single] - Peabo Bryson/Celine Dion

Belle [For Linda Worthington Demo]

Belle [Demo]

Gaston [Demo]

Gaston (Reprise) [Demo]

Be Our Guest [Demo]

Human Again [Demo]

Beauty and the Beast [Demo]

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Angela Lansbury | Bradley Pierce | Brian Cummings | David Ogden Stiers | Jerry Orbach | Jesse Corti | Jo Anne Worley | Paige O'Hara | Rex Everhart | Richard White | Robby Benson | Tony Jay

Directors: Gary Trousdale | Kirk Wise

Project Name: Beauty and the Beast

Contributors: Alan Menken | Angela Lansbury | Celine Dion | David Ogden Stiers | Howard Ashman | Jerry Orbach | Jesse Corti | Paige O'Hara | Peabo Bryson | Richard White | Robby Benson

