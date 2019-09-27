$9.99
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Throwback Space
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Comedy | Family | Teen Films | Television
Studio: Walt Disney Records
Details
Walt Disney Mickey Mouse Club Alma Mater 45 rpm Record.
Playlists
- Mickey Mouse March (Closing Theme)
- Anything Can Happen Day
- Fun With Music
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
