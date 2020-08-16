Voltron Defender of the Universe Collection Three with Collector Tin Case – Episodes 31-45 (2007) [A75]

$19.99
$15.97
UPC: 631595071078
ISBN-10: 1598830724
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: DVD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Cult Television | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: Anime Works
Item Release Date: May 8, 2007
Details
Voltron Defender of the Universe Collection Three: Green Lion with Collector Tin Case (2007).
Kieth, Lance, Hunk, Pidge and Princess Allura have sucessfully awakened the legendary robot guardian, Voltron. After countless battles, they’ve pushed back the forces of evil King Zarkon, freeing the Princess’s home, planet Arus, as well as their sister planet, Pollux. But they couldn’t save the princess of Pollux, Romelle, from the clutches of Prince Lotor. The Voltron force is dedicated to defense, and are unable to launch a full scale assault on Planet Doom to rescue Romelle from Lotor’s Pit of Skulls. Then, a batch of slaves arrives on planet Doom, and with them Romelle’s last hope. It’s a former member of the Voltron force, now a dedicated revolutionary bent on toppling King Zarkon: Sven!
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 3
- Aspect Ratio: 1.33:1
- Language: English
- Region: 1
- Runtime: 375 min
Categories
