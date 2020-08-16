Voltron Defender of the Universe Collection Three with Collector Tin Case – Episodes 31-45 (2007) [A75]

View larger $19.99 $15.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





DVD SKU: 200816-81616-1

UPC: 631595071078

ISBN-10: 1598830724

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Formats: DVD

Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Cult Television | Fantasy | Science Fiction

Studio: Anime Works

Item Release Date: May 8, 2007

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Voltron Defender of the Universe Collection Three: Green Lion with Collector Tin Case (2007).

Kieth, Lance, Hunk, Pidge and Princess Allura have sucessfully awakened the legendary robot guardian, Voltron. After countless battles, they’ve pushed back the forces of evil King Zarkon, freeing the Princess’s home, planet Arus, as well as their sister planet, Pollux. But they couldn’t save the princess of Pollux, Romelle, from the clutches of Prince Lotor. The Voltron force is dedicated to defense, and are unable to launch a full scale assault on Planet Doom to rescue Romelle from Lotor’s Pit of Skulls. Then, a batch of slaves arrives on planet Doom, and with them Romelle’s last hope. It’s a former member of the Voltron force, now a dedicated revolutionary bent on toppling King Zarkon: Sven!

Specifications

Number of Discs: 3

Aspect Ratio: 1.33:1

Language: English

Region: 1

Runtime: 375 min



Project Name: Voltron: Defender of the Universe

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Anime Works | Comic Based | Cult Television | DVD | Fantasy | Movies & TV | Science Fiction