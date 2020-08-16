Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Voltron Defender of the Universe Collection Seven with Collector Tin Case – Episodes 91-108 (2009) [A76]

Voltron Defender of the Universe Collection Seven with Collector Tin Case – Episodes 91-108 (2009) [A76]
View larger

$16.99

$13.97


1 in stock


DVDSKU: 200816-81618-1
UPC: 631595085075
Part No: 1598832859
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: DVD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Cult Television | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: Anime Works
Item Release Date: March 24, 2009
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Space may be the final frontier, but it will also be the final resting place for the Voltron force if they’re not careful. Caught up in a civil war they do not understand, Jeff and the team are under attack from all sides. Hazar is removed from command and put on trial for treason by the Drule Empire, paving the way for Marshal Keyzor to take over the fleet. Now Commander Hawkens and the crew of the Explorer are forced to deal with the full power of the Drules, now led by their old enemy Nerok. Stretched to their limits, members of the Voltron Force keep getting injured, and Voltron itself is so badly damaged they can no longer form the super robot. But this is all a feint for the Druel Empire’s most dangerous plan yet: all out war on planet Earth and the Galaxy Alliance.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 3
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.33:1
  • Language: English
  • Region: 1
  • Runtime: 450 min


Project Name: Voltron: Defender of the Universe

Related Items

The Bouncer PlayStation 2 PS2 (2000) SquareSoft with Manual
Our Army at War Sgt. Rock’s Easy Co. (No. 141, April 1964) Joe Kubert [9054]
The Mad Max Trilogy Original Soundtrack Limited Collector’s Edition Vinyl 3-Disc Set designed by Marvel comic artist Tim Bradstreet
Battle Beyond the Stars 30th Anniversary Special Edition – Roger Corman Cult Classics
Entertainment Weekly Magazine (January 24, 2003) Special Double Issue Guide to 2003
Quentin Tarantino Unchained Movies: The Complete Ennio Morricone Scores
Gigantor The Collection Volume 2 (1964)
Akira Movie Limited Collector’s Steel Case Edition with 32-Page Booklet Funimation
Masters of Kung Fu Magazine January 1994 – David Carradine, Sophia Crawford, Steve Abbate [189144]
Set of 7 Original Classic Television Actor Publicity Photos: Vince Edwards, James Garner, Paul Burke and More PHO08

Categories

Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Anime Works | Comic Based | Cult Television | DVD | Fantasy | Movies & TV | Science Fiction

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *