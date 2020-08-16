Share Page Support Us
Voltron Defender of the Universe Collection Four with Collector Tin Case – Episodes 46-59 (2007) [A78]

Voltron Defender of the Universe Collection Four with Collector Tin Case – Episodes 46-59 (2007) [A78]
View larger

$16.99

$11.99


1 in stock


DVDSKU: 200816-81622-1
UPC: 631595071672
ISBN-10: 1598830945
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: DVD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Cult Television | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: Anime Works
Item Release Date: March 24, 2009
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Voltron Defender of the Universe Collection Four: Red Lion with Collector Tin Case – Episodes 46-59 (2007).

A series of unnatural earth tremors frightens the Space mice into action. Rather than running or hiding, they begin to train like soldiers, and fight a pitched battle against the Blue Cat. To back them up, Pidge builds them their very own robot vehicle, a flying mouse. Before they have a successful flight, Voltron is trapped by a powerful underground Robeast. It’s up to the Space Mice to launch a rescue mission!

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 3
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.33:1
  • Language: English
  • Region: 1
  • Runtime: 450 min


Project Name: Voltron: Defender of the Universe

