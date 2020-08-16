Voltron Defender of the Universe Collection Four with Collector Tin Case – Episodes 46-59 (2007) [A78]

$16.99
$11.99
UPC: 631595071672
ISBN-10: 1598830945
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: DVD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Cult Television | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: Anime Works
Item Release Date: March 24, 2009
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Voltron Defender of the Universe Collection Four: Red Lion with Collector Tin Case – Episodes 46-59 (2007).
A series of unnatural earth tremors frightens the Space mice into action. Rather than running or hiding, they begin to train like soldiers, and fight a pitched battle against the Blue Cat. To back them up, Pidge builds them their very own robot vehicle, a flying mouse. Before they have a successful flight, Voltron is trapped by a powerful underground Robeast. It’s up to the Space Mice to launch a rescue mission!
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 3
- Aspect Ratio: 1.33:1
- Language: English
- Region: 1
- Runtime: 450 min
Project Name: Voltron: Defender of the Universe
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Anime Works | Comic Based | Cult Television | DVD | Fantasy | Movies & TV | Science Fiction