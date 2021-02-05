Share Page Support Us
Vinyl Styl Groove Record Carrying Case – Graphite Color

View larger
$69.99

$65.97


3 in stock


caseSKU: 210205-84998-1
UPC: 766510011980
Part No: VS-A-010
Weight: 10.15 lbs
Condition: New


Studio: Vinyl Styl
Item Release Date: August 17, 2015
Details

Designed with the record collector and the DJ in mind, this Groove Record Carrying Case is built tough to protect your valuable vinyl records. Provides ample everyday protection with reinforced metal corners, metal hinges, and hardware.

Special Features

  • Provides ample everyday protection with reinforced metal corners, metal hinges, and hardware
  • Elegant and functional design
  • Holds 30+ standard LPs
  • Double clasp closure
  • Velvet lined

Specifications

  • Size: 15.98 x 14.02 x 7.52 in

