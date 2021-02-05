Vinyl Styl Groove Record Carrying Case – Graphite Color

View larger $69.99 $65.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

case SKU: 210205-84998-1

UPC: 766510011980

Part No: VS-A-010

Weight: 10.15 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Equipment | Accessories

Genres: Music Videos | Musical

Studio: Vinyl Styl

Item Release Date: August 17, 2015

Details

Designed with the record collector and the DJ in mind, this Groove Record Carrying Case is built tough to protect your valuable vinyl records. Provides ample everyday protection with reinforced metal corners, metal hinges, and hardware.

Special Features

Provides ample everyday protection with reinforced metal corners, metal hinges, and hardware

Elegant and functional design

Holds 30+ standard LPs

Double clasp closure

Velvet lined

Specifications

Size: 15.98 x 14.02 x 7.52 in

