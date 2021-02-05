Vinyl Styl Groove Record Carrying Case – Graphite Color

$69.99
$65.97
caseSKU: 210205-84998-1
UPC: 766510011980
Part No: VS-A-010
Weight: 10.15 lbs
Condition: New
UPC: 766510011980
Part No: VS-A-010
Weight: 10.15 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Equipment | Accessories
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Studio: Vinyl Styl
Item Release Date: August 17, 2015
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Designed with the record collector and the DJ in mind, this Groove Record Carrying Case is built tough to protect your valuable vinyl records. Provides ample everyday protection with reinforced metal corners, metal hinges, and hardware.
Special Features
- Provides ample everyday protection with reinforced metal corners, metal hinges, and hardware
- Elegant and functional design
- Holds 30+ standard LPs
- Double clasp closure
- Velvet lined
Specifications
- Size: 15.98 x 14.02 x 7.52 in