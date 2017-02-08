Vincent Price Limited Edition (1,500) Bobblehead Action Figure by Rue Morgue Rippers

$39.99
Details
Rue Morgue Magazine’s premiere release in the Rue Morgue RIPpers line is none other than legendary horror icon Vincent Price! This 7-inch tall figure capturing a classic Price, with a skeleton in hand, is limited to 1500 numbered units and is made of space-age polyresin. Sculpted with scary awesome accuracy right down to the fine facial details, the Vincent Price Rue Morgue RIPper will not last long!
Vincent Price was born on May 27, 1911 in St. Louis, Missouri. Price traveled throughout Europe and studied acting at Yale University. He made his screen debut in 1938 and soon began to perform in low-budget horror movies including the cult horror classics House of Wax (1953), House of Usher (1960) and The Oblong Box (1969). Known for his distinctive, low-pitched, creaky, atmospheric voice and his quizzical, mock-serious facial expressions, he went on to star in a series of acclaimed Gothic horror movies, such as Pit and the Pendulum (1961) and The Abominable Dr. Phibes (1971).
Here is a select filmography of Vincent Price’s work in film and television:
- Edward Scissorhands (1990)
The Inventor
- Catchfire (1990)
Mr. Avoca
- Dead Heat (1988)
Arthur P. Loudermilk
- The Whales of August (1987)
Mr. Maranov
- From a Whisper to a Scream (1987)
Julian White
- Escapes (1986)
(TV Movie)
The Mailman / Host
- The Great Mouse Detective (1986)
Professor Ratigan (voice)
- Blacke’s Magic (1986)
(TV Series)
Emeric Valdemar
- The 13 Ghosts of Scooby-Doo (1985)
(TV Series)
Vincent VanGhoul
- Faerie Tale Theatre (1984)
(TV Series)
Narrator
- Bloodbath at the House of Death (1984)
Sinister Man
- Michael Jackson: Thriller (1983)
(Video short)
Narrator (voice)
- Hansel and Gretel (1983)
(TV Movie)
Host
- House of the Long Shadows (1983)
Lionel Grisbane
- Ruddigore (1982)
(TV Movie)
Sir Despard Murgatroyd
- Trapper John, M.D. (1982)
(TV Series)
Baxter Garwood
- Bustin’ Loose (1981)
Alcoholic Mechanic
- The Monster Club (1981)
Eramus
- The Love Boat (1978)
(TV Series)
Wendell Mordan ‘The Amazing Alonzo’
- Ringo (1978)
(TV Movie)
Dr. Nancy
- Lindsay Wagner: Another Side of Me (1977)
(TV Special)
Silent Movie Villain
- The Butterfly Ball (1977)
Narrator
- The Bionic Woman (1976)
(TV Series)
Manfred / Cyrus Carstairs
- Ellery Queen (1976)
(TV Series)
Director Michael Raynor
- Alice Cooper: Welcome to My Nightmare (1975)
Spider Voice (voice)
- Journey Into Fear (1975)
Dervos
- Alice Cooper: The Nightmare (1975)
(TV Movie)
The Spirit of the Nightmare
- The Devil’s Triangle (1974)
(Documentary)
Narrator (voice)
- It’s Not the Size That Counts (1974)
Stavos Mammonian
- Madhouse (1974)
Paul Toombes
- The Snoop Sisters (1974)
(TV Series)
Michael Bastion
- The Carol Burnett Show (1974)
(TV Series)
- Columbo (1973)
(TV Series)
David Lang
- Theatre of Blood (1973)
Edward Lionheart
- The Brady Bunch (1972)
(TV Series)
Professor Hubert Whitehead
- Dr. Phibes Rises Again (1972)
Dr. Anton Phibes
- What’s a Nice Girl Like You…? (1971)
(TV Movie)
William Spevin
- Curiosity Shop (1971)
(TV Series)
- The Abominable Dr. Phibes (1971)
Dr. Anton Phibes
- The Hilarious House of Frightenstein (1971)
(TV Series)
The Narrator
- Cucumber Castle (1970)
(TV Movie)
Wicked Count Voxville
- Mod Squad (1970)
(TV Series)
Wentworth
- Here’s Lucy (1970)
(TV Series)
Vincent Price
- Love, American Style (1970)
(TV Series)
- Cry of the Banshee (1970)
Lord Edward Whitman
- An Evening of Edgar Allan Poe (1970)
Narrator
- Scream and Scream Again (1970)
Dr. Browning
- The Oblong Box (1969)
Julian
- The Trouble with Girls (1969)
Mr. Morality
- Daniel Boone (1969)
(TV Series)
Dr. Thaddeus Morton
- More Dead Than Alive (1969)
Dan Ruffalo
- The Conqueror Worm (1968)
Matthew Hopkins
- Batman (1966-1967)
(TV Series)
Egghead
- The Jackals (1967)
Oupa Decker
- House of 1,000 Dolls (1967)
Felix Manderville
- Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea (1967)
(TV Series)
Professor Multiple
- F Troop (1967)
(TV Series)
Count Sfoza
- City in the Sea (1965)
The Captain, Sir Hugh
- The Tomb of Ligeia (1964)
Verden Fell
- The Masque of the Red Death (1964)
Prince Prospero
- The Last Man on Earth (1964)
Dr. Robert Morgan
- The Comedy of Terrors (1963)
Waldo Trumbull
- Twice-Told Tales (1963)
Alex Medbourne
- The Haunted Palace (1963)
Charles Dexter Ward
- Beach Party (1963)
Big Daddy
- Diary of a Madman (1963)
Magistrate Simon Cordier
- The Raven (1963)
Dr. Erasmus Craven
- Tower of London (1962)
Richard of Gloucester
- Convicts 4 (1962)
Carl Carmer
- Tales of Terror (1962)
Fortunato Luchresi
- Confessions of an Opium Eater (1962)
Gilbert De Quincey
- Famous Ghost Stories (1961)
(TV Movie)
Narrator
- Rage of the Buccaneers (1961)
Romero
- Pit and the Pendulum (1961)
Nicholas Medina
- Master of the World (1961)
Robur
- House of Usher (1960)
Roderick Usher
- The Bat (1959)
Dr. Malcolm Wells
- The Tingler (1959)
Dr. Warren Chapin
- The Big Circus (1959)
Hans Hagenfeld
- Return of the Fly (1959)
Francois Delambre
- House on Haunted Hill (1959)
Frederick Loren
- Have Gun – Will Travel (1958)
(TV Series)
Charles Matthews
- The Fly (1958)
François Delambre
- Alfred Hitchcock Presents (1957)
(TV Series)
Charles Courtney
- The Ten Commandments (1956)
Baka
- Son of Sinbad (1955)
Omar Khayyam
- Dangerous Mission (1954)
Paul Adams
- House of Wax (1953)
Prof. Henry Jarrod
Special Features
- The first figure in the Rue Morgue RIPpers line!
- Limited to 1500 units
