Vincent Price Limited Edition (1,500) Bobblehead Action Figure by Rue Morgue Rippers

Details

Rue Morgue Magazine’s premiere release in the Rue Morgue RIPpers line is none other than legendary horror icon Vincent Price! This 7-inch tall figure capturing a classic Price, with a skeleton in hand, is limited to 1500 numbered units and is made of space-age polyresin. Sculpted with scary awesome accuracy right down to the fine facial details, the Vincent Price Rue Morgue RIPper will not last long!

Vincent Price was born on May 27, 1911 in St. Louis, Missouri. Price traveled throughout Europe and studied acting at Yale University. He made his screen debut in 1938 and soon began to perform in low-budget horror movies including the cult horror classics House of Wax (1953), House of Usher (1960) and The Oblong Box (1969). Known for his distinctive, low-pitched, creaky, atmospheric voice and his quizzical, mock-serious facial expressions, he went on to star in a series of acclaimed Gothic horror movies, such as Pit and the Pendulum (1961) and The Abominable Dr. Phibes (1971).

Here is a select filmography of Vincent Price’s work in film and television:

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

The Inventor

The Inventor Catchfire (1990)

Mr. Avoca

Mr. Avoca Dead Heat (1988)

Arthur P. Loudermilk

Arthur P. Loudermilk The Whales of August (1987)

Mr. Maranov

Mr. Maranov From a Whisper to a Scream (1987)

Julian White

Julian White Escapes (1986)

(TV Movie)

The Mailman / Host

(TV Movie) The Mailman / Host The Great Mouse Detective (1986)

Professor Ratigan (voice)

Professor Ratigan (voice) Blacke’s Magic (1986)

(TV Series)

Emeric Valdemar

(TV Series) Emeric Valdemar The 13 Ghosts of Scooby-Doo (1985)

(TV Series)

Vincent VanGhoul

(TV Series) Vincent VanGhoul Faerie Tale Theatre (1984)

(TV Series)

Narrator

(TV Series) Narrator Bloodbath at the House of Death (1984)

Sinister Man

Sinister Man Michael Jackson: Thriller (1983)

(Video short)

Narrator (voice)

(Video short) Narrator (voice) Hansel and Gretel (1983)

(TV Movie)

Host

(TV Movie) Host House of the Long Shadows (1983)

Lionel Grisbane

Lionel Grisbane Ruddigore (1982)

(TV Movie)

Sir Despard Murgatroyd

(TV Movie) Sir Despard Murgatroyd Trapper John, M.D. (1982)

(TV Series)

Baxter Garwood

(TV Series) Baxter Garwood Bustin’ Loose (1981)

Alcoholic Mechanic

Alcoholic Mechanic The Monster Club (1981)

Eramus

Eramus The Love Boat (1978)

(TV Series)

Wendell Mordan ‘The Amazing Alonzo’

(TV Series) Wendell Mordan ‘The Amazing Alonzo’ Ringo (1978)

(TV Movie)

Dr. Nancy

(TV Movie) Dr. Nancy Lindsay Wagner: Another Side of Me (1977)

(TV Special)

Silent Movie Villain

(TV Special) Silent Movie Villain The Butterfly Ball (1977)

Narrator

Narrator The Bionic Woman (1976)

(TV Series)

Manfred / Cyrus Carstairs

(TV Series) Manfred / Cyrus Carstairs Ellery Queen (1976)

(TV Series)

Director Michael Raynor

(TV Series) Director Michael Raynor Alice Cooper: Welcome to My Nightmare (1975)

Spider Voice (voice)

Spider Voice (voice) Journey Into Fear (1975)

Dervos

Dervos Alice Cooper: The Nightmare (1975)

(TV Movie)

The Spirit of the Nightmare

(TV Movie) The Spirit of the Nightmare The Devil’s Triangle (1974)

(Documentary)

Narrator (voice)

(Documentary) Narrator (voice) It’s Not the Size That Counts (1974)

Stavos Mammonian

Stavos Mammonian Madhouse (1974)

Paul Toombes

Paul Toombes The Snoop Sisters (1974)

(TV Series)

Michael Bastion

(TV Series) Michael Bastion The Carol Burnett Show (1974)

(TV Series)

(TV Series) Columbo (1973)

(TV Series)

David Lang

(TV Series) David Lang Theatre of Blood (1973)

Edward Lionheart

Edward Lionheart The Brady Bunch (1972)

(TV Series)

Professor Hubert Whitehead

(TV Series) Professor Hubert Whitehead Dr. Phibes Rises Again (1972)

Dr. Anton Phibes

Dr. Anton Phibes What’s a Nice Girl Like You…? (1971)

(TV Movie)

William Spevin

(TV Movie) William Spevin Curiosity Shop (1971)

(TV Series)

(TV Series) The Abominable Dr. Phibes (1971)

Dr. Anton Phibes

Dr. Anton Phibes The Hilarious House of Frightenstein (1971)

(TV Series)

The Narrator

(TV Series) The Narrator Cucumber Castle (1970)

(TV Movie)

Wicked Count Voxville

(TV Movie) Wicked Count Voxville Mod Squad (1970)

(TV Series)

Wentworth

(TV Series) Wentworth Here’s Lucy (1970)

(TV Series)

Vincent Price

(TV Series) Vincent Price Love, American Style (1970)

(TV Series)

(TV Series) Cry of the Banshee (1970)

Lord Edward Whitman

Lord Edward Whitman An Evening of Edgar Allan Poe (1970)

Narrator

Narrator Scream and Scream Again (1970)

Dr. Browning

Dr. Browning The Oblong Box (1969)

Julian

Julian The Trouble with Girls (1969)

Mr. Morality

Mr. Morality Daniel Boone (1969)

(TV Series)

Dr. Thaddeus Morton

(TV Series) Dr. Thaddeus Morton More Dead Than Alive (1969)

Dan Ruffalo

Dan Ruffalo The Conqueror Worm (1968)

Matthew Hopkins

Matthew Hopkins Batman (1966-1967)

(TV Series)

Egghead

(TV Series) Egghead The Jackals (1967)

Oupa Decker

Oupa Decker House of 1,000 Dolls (1967)

Felix Manderville

Felix Manderville Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea (1967)

(TV Series)

Professor Multiple

(TV Series) Professor Multiple F Troop (1967)

(TV Series)

Count Sfoza

(TV Series) Count Sfoza City in the Sea (1965)

The Captain, Sir Hugh

The Captain, Sir Hugh The Tomb of Ligeia (1964)

Verden Fell

Verden Fell The Masque of the Red Death (1964)

Prince Prospero

Prince Prospero The Last Man on Earth (1964)

Dr. Robert Morgan

Dr. Robert Morgan The Comedy of Terrors (1963)

Waldo Trumbull

Waldo Trumbull Twice-Told Tales (1963)

Alex Medbourne

Alex Medbourne The Haunted Palace (1963)

Charles Dexter Ward

Charles Dexter Ward Beach Party (1963)

Big Daddy

Big Daddy Diary of a Madman (1963)

Magistrate Simon Cordier

Magistrate Simon Cordier The Raven (1963)

Dr. Erasmus Craven

Dr. Erasmus Craven Tower of London (1962)

Richard of Gloucester

Richard of Gloucester Convicts 4 (1962)

Carl Carmer

Carl Carmer Tales of Terror (1962)

Fortunato Luchresi

Fortunato Luchresi Confessions of an Opium Eater (1962)

Gilbert De Quincey

Gilbert De Quincey Famous Ghost Stories (1961)

(TV Movie)

Narrator

(TV Movie) Narrator Rage of the Buccaneers (1961)

Romero

Romero Pit and the Pendulum (1961)

Nicholas Medina

Nicholas Medina Master of the World (1961)

Robur

Robur House of Usher (1960)

Roderick Usher

Roderick Usher The Bat (1959)

Dr. Malcolm Wells

Dr. Malcolm Wells The Tingler (1959)

Dr. Warren Chapin

Dr. Warren Chapin The Big Circus (1959)

Hans Hagenfeld

Hans Hagenfeld Return of the Fly (1959)

Francois Delambre

Francois Delambre House on Haunted Hill (1959)

Frederick Loren

Frederick Loren Have Gun – Will Travel (1958)

(TV Series)

Charles Matthews

(TV Series) Charles Matthews The Fly (1958)

François Delambre

François Delambre Alfred Hitchcock Presents (1957)

(TV Series)

Charles Courtney

(TV Series) Charles Courtney The Ten Commandments (1956)

Baka

Baka Son of Sinbad (1955)

Omar Khayyam

Omar Khayyam Dangerous Mission (1954)

Paul Adams

Paul Adams House of Wax (1953)

Prof. Henry Jarrod

Special Features

The first figure in the Rue Morgue RIPpers line!

Limited to 1500 units

