Versus Director-Approved Restoration Deluxe Edition Blu-ray (2020)

$39.99
$32.70
UPC: 760137409281
Part No: AV266
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Action | Cult Cinema | Martial Arts | Science Fiction
Studio: Arrow
Original U.S. Release: October 29, 2000
Item Release Date: December 8, 2020
Rating: R
Details
A relentless one-of-a-kind sensory assault chock-full of hyper-kinetic fight scenes, gangster shootouts, sword-slashing violence and gory zombie horror, Versus was a key title amongst the barrage of innovative horror and action movies that appeared as if from nowhere from Japan at the turn of the millennium, leading to a new wave of appreciation for Asian extreme cinema.
A mysterious face-off in a wooded clearing between two escaped convicts and a carload of sharply dressed yakuza holding a beautiful woman captive ends in hails of bullets and showers of blood. The location for this violent encounter is the mythic Forest of Resurrection, the site of the 444th portal of the 666 hidden gates that link this earthly domain to the netherworld – and it didn’t get this name for nothing. As one of the surviving prisoners escapes with the girl into the darkness of the forest, disgruntled gangsters soon become the least of their worries as an earlier battle between a lone warrior against hordes of zombie samurai is carried over from a millennium ago into the present day…
Versus caused a sensation both in Japan and internationally upon its release, launching the careers of director Ryûhei Kitamura (Godzilla Final Wars, Midnight Meat Train) and action star and fight choreographer Tak Sakaguchi (Battlefield Baseball, Yakuza Weapon). Arrow Video is proud to present this mythic cult title in both its original 2000 and expanded 2004 Ultimate Versus iterations, in a brand new, director-approved restoration.
Special Features
- Special Edition Content
- Brand new 2K restoration from original film elements by Arrow Films, approved by director Ryûhei Kitamura
- High Definition (1080p) Blu-ray presentations of both versions of the film: the original 2000 cut and 2004’s Ultimate Versus, featuring over 10 minutes of new and revised footage
- Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Chris Malbon
- Disc 1: Versus
- Original lossless Japanese 5.1 and 2.0 stereo audio and English 2.0 stereo audio
- Optional English subtitles
- Audio commentary by Kitamura and producer Keishiro Shin
- Audio commentary by Kitamura and the cast and crew
- New visual essay on the career of Kitamura by Japanese cinema expert Jasper Sharp
- Behind Versus, a two-part behind-the-scenes documentary exploring the film’s production
- First Contact: Versus Evolution, a featurette exploring the film’s origins
- Tak Sakaguchi’s One-Man Journey, an archival featurette on the actor’s visit to the 2001 Japan Film Festival in Hamburg
- Film festival screening footage
- Team Versus, a brief look inside the Napalm Films office
- Deep in the Woods, an archival featurette featuring interviews with Kitamura, cast and crew
- The Encounter, an archival interview with editor Shûichi Kakesu
- Deleted scenes with audio commentary by Kitamura, cast and crew
- Nervous and Nervous 2, two “side story” mini-movies featuring characters from the main feature
- Featurette on the making of Nervous 2
- Versus FF Version, a condensed, 20-minute recut of the film
- Multiple trailers
- Image gallery
- Disc 2: Ultimate Versus
- Original lossless Japanese 6.1 and 2.0 stereo audio and English 6.1 and 2.0 stereo audio
- Optional English subtitles
- Audio commentary by Kitamura, cast and crew
- Sakigake! Otoko versus Juku, a featurette on the newly shot material for Ultimate Versus
- Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film and a reprinted interview with Kitamura by Tom Mes, and notes on the making of the film by Kitamura (First Pressing)
Specifications
- Subtitles: English
- Runtime: 119 min
Cast: Chieko Misaka | Hideo Sakaki | Kenji Matsuda | Tak Sakaguchi | Yuichiro Arai
Directors: Ryuhei Kitamura
Project Name: Versus
