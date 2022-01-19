- Filmography 2001: A Space Odyssey | Agnes Of God | Aliens | Back to the Future III | Cast Away | Driving Miss Daisy | Elf | Emma | Fast Five | Father of the Bride | House Of Cards | How to Train Your Dragon | L.A. Confidential | Last of the Mohicans | Little Princess | Lost | Million Dollar Baby | My Left Foot | Nanny McPhee | Pee-Wee's Big Adventure | Peggy Sue Got Married | Star Trek: The Motion Picture | The Adventures Of Robin Hood | The Bourne Supremacy | The Crow (1994) | The Matrix | The Milagro Beanfield War | The Omen | The Player | The Right Stuff | The Secret Garden | The Sixth Sense | Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri | Unfaithful | Vertigo | Whiplash | Witness
- Product Release Date: November 16, 2018
A celebratory collection of the biggest composers and albums to grace the Varse Sarabande catalog during an unparalleled 40-year history as the preeminent soundtrack label. The greatest composers; Bernard Herrmann, Alex North and Jerry Goldsmith of Hollywood’s Golden Age to the Modern Age of Hans Zimmer, James Horner and Brian Tyler. These composers and more are represented with some of their finest compositions; Vertigo, Spartacus, Aliens, Driving Miss Daisy, The Matrix, The Omen, Whiplash, Rush Hour 2, The Bourne Supremacy and many more.
- Disc One
- The Adventures Of Robin Hood by: Erich Wolfgang Korngold
4:43
- Witness by: Maurice Jarre
4:58
- Raising Arizona by: Carter Burwell
1:54
- The Right Stuff by: Bill Conti
5:12
- Aliens by: James Horner
5:47
- The Milagro Beanfield War by: Dave Grusin
3:59
- Peggy Sue Got Married by: John Barry
3:27
- My Left Foot by: Elmer Bernstein
3:38
- The Secret Garden by: Zbigniew Preisner
2:00
- Little Princess by: Patrick Doyle
4:18
- The Player by: Thomas Newman
3:06
- Pee-Wee's Big Adventure by: Danny Elfman
2:37
- Back To The Future Part 3 by: Alan Silvestri
2:01
- Agnes Of God by: Georges Delerue
3:26
- Driving Miss Daisy by: Hans Zimmer
4:52
- Father Of The Bride by: Alan Silvestri
2:28
- Emma by: Rachel Portman
2:56
- Unfaithful by: Jan A.P. Kaczmarek
2:35
- Elf by: John Debney
2:37
- Pleasantville by: Randy Newman
4:33
- Rudy by: Jerry Goldsmith
3:36
- Disc Two
- Spartacus by: Alex North
3:16
- Vertigo by: Bernard Herrmann
4:40
- 2001: A Space Odyssey by: Alex North
2:21
- The Matrix by: Don Davis
3:49
- The Omen by: Jerry Goldsmith
2:32
- The Crow by: Graeme Revell
3:08
- Scream by: Marco Beltrami
1:37
- The Sixth Sense by: James Newton Howard
2:21
- The Last Of The Mohicans by: Trevor Jones
1:51
- Nanny McPhee by: Patrick Doyle
7:01
- Million Dollar Baby by: Clint Eastwood
4:28
- Cast Away by: Alan Silvestri
3:44
- Lost by: Michael Giacchino
2:33
- L.A. Confidential by: Jerry Goldsmith
2:50
- Rush Hour 2 by: Lalo Schifrin
2:20
- Fast Five by: Brian Tyler
3:03
- The Bourne Supremacy by: John Powell
5:07
- House Of Cards by: Jeff Beal
5:07
- Sicario by: Jóhann Jóhannsson
5:13
- Whiplash by: Justin Hurwitz
3:18
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri by: Carter Burwell
1:22
- Shrek by: Harry Gregson-Williams
3:25
- How To Train Your Dragon by: John Powell
4:10
- Star Trek by: Michael Giacchino
2:40
- Number of Discs: 2
