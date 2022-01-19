Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Varese Sarabande: 40 Years of Great Film Music 1978-2018 2 CD Set

Varese Sarabande: 40 Years of Great Film Music 1978-2018 2 CD Set
View larger
$22.03
$19.67
See Options

1 in stock
CD
SKU: 220119-98847-1
UPC: 888072062993
Part No: VSD00008CD
Weight: 0.5 lbs
Condition: New

A celebratory collection of the biggest composers and albums to grace the Varse Sarabande catalog during an unparalleled 40-year history as the preeminent soundtrack label. The greatest composers; Bernard Herrmann, Alex North and Jerry Goldsmith of Hollywood’s Golden Age to the Modern Age of Hans Zimmer, James Horner and Brian Tyler. These composers and more are represented with some of their finest compositions; Vertigo, Spartacus, Aliens, Driving Miss Daisy, The Matrix, The Omen, Whiplash, Rush Hour 2, The Bourne Supremacy and many more.

Playlists

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2
Explore More...

Related Items

Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure Exclusive NECA Rufus Action Figure
Eaglemoss Hero Collector DC Decades Batman 1970s Collectible Figure
Tears In Rain: Forsaken Themes from Fantastic Films Volume 1 (Unreleased Soundtrack Music from Blade Runner, Hellraiser + More)
Honey West, Bombshell Original TV Tie-in Paperback (1964)
Young Guns Limited Edition Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Score Vinyl (2017)
1990: The Bronx Warriors Blu-ray + DVD Collector’s Edition Combo Pack
Gunslingers (4) Original 10×8 inch Press Photo Lobby Cards – Whip Wilson, Andy Clyde [F99]
The Incredibles: The Story of the Movie in Comics
Entertainment Weekly Magazine (Sept 10, 2004) Matt LeBlanc, Drea de Matteo [12136]
Batman & Robin Jungle Venom Poison Ivy (Uma Thurman) [1186]
CDSKU: 220119-98847-1
UPC: 888072062993
Part No: VSD00008CD
Weight: 0.5 lbs
Condition: New