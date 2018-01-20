Twitter
Unused and Sealed Syfy Network Limited Edition Promotional Disposable Camera (2011)

$12.99

$5.99


1 in stock


CamSKU: 180121-69921-1
Weight: 1.03 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Memorabilia
Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Cult Television | Fantasy | Horror | Science Fiction | Thrillers | Vampire Films | Zombie Films
Studio: SyFy Network
Details

For sale is an unused and sealed Syfy Cable Television Network Disposable Camera that was given out as a promotional item at Comic-Con in 2011. The camera features the taglines “Smile for Imagination” and “Imagine Greater and Smile.”

On March 16, 2009, NBC Universal announced that the Sci-Fi Channel was rebranding itself as “Syfy.” The network features science fiction, fantasy, horror, supernatural, paranormal, drama and reality programming.

The item is new and still in its original packaging, however because it is more than 6 years old, I can not guarantee that it will still take pictures. We are selling it strictly as a collector’s item for fans of the network.

