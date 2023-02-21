United Features Syndicate Nancy Ritz and Sluggo Smith Comic Strip Ornament Figures [605]

- Product Types: Toys & Figures | Statues and Models
- Genres: Adventure | Comedy | Comic Based
United Features Syndicate Nancy Ritz and Sluggo Smith Comic Strip Ornament Figures. Nancy is holding a gift for her guardian/aunt Fritzi Ritz.
Minor wear from storage but in overall very fine shape. Please review listing images for condition details.
Specifications
- Material:Resin Plastic
