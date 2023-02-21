Share Page Support Us
United Features Syndicate Nancy Ritz and Sluggo Smith Comic Strip Ornament Figures [605]

United Features Syndicate Nancy Ritz and Sluggo Smith Comic Strip Ornament Figures [605]
United Features Syndicate Nancy Ritz and Sluggo Smith Comic Strip Ornament Figures [605]
$66.00
$60.00
1 in stock
Fig
SKU: 230222-106644
Weight: 0.7 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

United Features Syndicate Nancy Ritz and Sluggo Smith Comic Strip Ornament Figures. Nancy is holding a gift for her guardian/aunt Fritzi Ritz.

Minor wear from storage but in overall very fine shape. Please review listing images for condition details.

Specifications

  • Material:
    Resin Plastic
