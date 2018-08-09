V1 SKU: 180809-75228-1

SKU: 180809-75228-1
Weight: 1.03 lbs
Condition: Acceptable - The item is used and may have obvious or significant wear but is still operational. The packaging may have creases, tears or small holes. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space

Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Martial Arts

Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming

Studio: Shaw Brothers Studio

Original U.S. Release: January 11, 1982

Rating: R

Details

Two Champions of Shaolin (Two Champions of Death) 21 x 31 inch Original Movie Poster (1980).

The item is in good condition with bends, creases, small tears and edge wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

Size: 21x31 in

Cast: Chi-Shan Chen | Chok Chow Cheung | Feng Lu | Han-Kuang Chen | Li Wang | Meng Lo | Sheng Chiang | Shu Gei Chan | Siu-Ho Chin

Directors: Cheh Chang

Project Name: Two Champions of Death

