Weight: 1.03 lbs
Condition: Acceptable - The item is used and may have obvious or significant wear but is still operational. The packaging may have creases, tears or small holes. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.V2SKU: 180809-75228-2
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Martial Arts
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Shaw Brothers Studio
Original U.S. Release: January 11, 1982
Rating: R
Details
Two Champions of Shaolin (Two Champions of Death) 21 x 31 inch Original Movie Poster (1980).
The item is in good condition with bends, creases, small tears and edge wear. See photos for details.
Specifications
- Size: 21x31 in
Cast: Chi-Shan Chen | Chok Chow Cheung | Feng Lu | Han-Kuang Chen | Li Wang | Meng Lo | Sheng Chiang | Shu Gei Chan | Siu-Ho Chin
Directors: Cheh Chang
Project Name: Two Champions of Death
