TV Guide Magazine Exclusive Interview Michael Jackson November 10-16, 2001 Gloria Reuben

TV Guide Magazine Exclusive Interview Michael Jackson November 10-16, 2001 Gloria Reuben
J1 - 253 Page Standard Edition
J2 - 299 Page Time Warner Edition
J1 - 253 Page Standard Edition
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
J2 - 299 Page Time Warner Edition
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Item Release Date: November 10, 2001
Here we have a TV Guide Magazine from November 10-16, 2001. The issue includes:

  • An exclusive interview with King of Pop music legend Michael Jackson
  • A star-studded TV special celebrates Jackson’s remarkable career – from the Jackson 5 to his then new album, Invincible
  • Michael Jackson on cover in a photo from 1970
  • Profile of Gloria Reuben
  • Profile of John C. McGinley
  • Profile of Jennifer Saunders
  • Profile of Joanna Lumley

Available are both the Standard and Time Warner Editions.

The item is in great shape, with some wear on the covers, a few creases and corner bends.

  • Pages: 253 pg / 299 pg


Subject: Gloria Reuben | Jennifer Saunders | Joanna Lumley | John C. McGinley | Michael Jackson

