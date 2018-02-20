TV Guide Magazine Exclusive Interview Michael Jackson November 10-16, 2001 Gloria Reuben

$12.99
J2 - 299 Page Time Warner Edition
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition.
Item Release Date: November 10, 2001
Here we have a TV Guide Magazine from November 10-16, 2001. The issue includes:
- An exclusive interview with King of Pop music legend Michael Jackson
- A star-studded TV special celebrates Jackson’s remarkable career – from the Jackson 5 to his then new album, Invincible
- Michael Jackson on cover in a photo from 1970
- Profile of Gloria Reuben
- Profile of John C. McGinley
- Profile of Jennifer Saunders
- Profile of Joanna Lumley
Available are both the Standard and Time Warner Editions.
The item is in great shape, with some wear on the covers, a few creases and corner bends.
- Pages: 253 pg / 299 pg
Subject: Gloria Reuben | Jennifer Saunders | Joanna Lumley | John C. McGinley | Michael Jackson
