Trilogia de Guillermo del Toro Criterion Collection

Details
Throughout a career that encompasses both visually arresting art-house hits and big-budget Hollywood spectacles, director Guillermo del Toro has continually redefined and elevated the horror genre with his deeply personal explorations of myths and monsters. These three Spanish-language films, each a tale of childhood in troubled times, showcase his singular fusion of the fantastic and the real. Drawing inspiration from a rich variety of sources, from Alfred Hitchcock to Francisco de Goya, the gothic-infused stories collected here—populated by vampires, ghosts, and a fairy-tale princess—make evident why del Toro is considered the master cinematic fabulist of our time.
Cronos (1993)
Guillermo del Toro made an auspicious, audacious feature debut with Cronos, a highly unorthodox tale about the seductiveness of the idea of immortality. Cronos is a dark, visually rich, and emotionally captivating fantasy.
The Devil’s Backbone (2001)
Set during the final week of the Spanish Civil War, The Devil’s Backbone tells the tale of a twelve-year-old boy who, after his freedom-fighting father is killed, is sent to a haunted rural orphanage full of terrible secrets.
Pan’s Labyrinth (2006)
An Academy Award–winning dark fable set five years after the end of the Spanish Civil War, Pan’s Labyrinth encapsulates the rich visual style and genre-defying craft of Guillermo del Toro.
Special Features
- Blu-ray: A 100-page hardcover book featuring an introduction by author Neil Gaiman and essays by critics Michael Atkinson, Mark Kermode, and Maitland McDonagh, along with production notes and sketches by del Toro and illustrators Carlos Giménez and Raúl Monge
- DVD: Essays by Atkinson, Kermode, and McDonagh, and production notes for Cronos by del Toro
- High-definition digital restoration of Cronos, 2K digital restoration of The Devil’s Backbone, and newly graded 2K digital master of Pan’s Labyrinth, all supervised and approved by director Guillermo del Toro, with 2.0 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack for Cronos and 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtracks for The Devil’s Backbone and Pan’s Labyrinth on the Blu-rays
- Alternate DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1 surround soundtrack for Pan’s Labyrinth on the Blu-ray
- Audio commentaries
- Interviews with del Toro, director of photography Guillermo Navarro, and actors Doug Jones, Federico Luppi, and Ron Perlman
- Welcome to Bleak House, a 2010 video tour by del Toro of his personal collections
- New piece on Pan’s Labyrinth featuring del Toro and novelist Cornelia Funke
- Interactive director’s notebooks for The Devil’s Backbone and Pan’s Labyrinth
- Making-of documentaries for The Devil’s Backbone and Pan’s Labyrinth
- Geometria, a 1987 short horror film by del Toro finished in 2010
- Footage of actor Ivana Baquero auditioning for Pan’s Labyrinth in 2005
- Original Spanish-language voice-over introduction for Cronos
- Introductions by del Toro for The Devil’s Backbone and Pan’s Labyrinth
- The Devil’s Backbone deleted scenes, with commentary by del Toro
- Presentation of del Toro’s thumbnail sketches for The Devil’s Backbone and Pan’s Labyrinth
- Programs comparing del Toro’s thumbnail sketches and production storyboards for The Devil’s Backbone and Pan’s Labyrinth with the final films
- Piece on The Devil’s Backbone’s depiction of the Spanish Civil War
- Animated comics featuring prequel stories for the creatures of Pan’s Labyrinth
- Gallery of stills from Cronos, captioned by del Toro
- Trailers and TV spots
- English subtitle translations approved by del Toro
- Deluxe box set for the Blu-ray, featuring new illustrations by Vania Zouravliov
- New designs by Vania Zouravliov (Blu-ray) and Guy Davis (DVD)
Specifications
- Runtime: 319 minutes
- Region: A/1
- Number of Discs: Blu-ray - 3, DVD - 5
- Language: Spanish, English
- Subtitles: English
- Dubbed: Spanish
- Aspect Ratio: Cronos (1.78:1), The Devil's Backbone & Pan's Labyrinth (1.85:1)
- Audio: DTS Surround Sound, Cronos (2.0 Surround), The Devil's Backbone & Pan's Labyrinth (5.1 Surround)
Cast: Ariadna Gil | Claudio Brook | Eduardo Noriega | Federico Luppi | Guy Davis | Ivana Baquero | Marisa Paredes | Ron Perlman | Sergi López | Vania Zouravliov
Directors: Guillermo del Toro
