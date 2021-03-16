Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Transformers vs. The Terminator: Enemy of my Enemy Paperback Edition

Transformers vs. The Terminator: Enemy of my Enemy Paperback Edition
View larger
Transformers vs. The Terminator: Enemy of my Enemy Paperback Edition
Transformers vs. The Terminator: Enemy of my Enemy Paperback Edition
Transformers vs. The Terminator: Enemy of my Enemy Paperback Edition
Transformers vs. The Terminator: Enemy of my Enemy Paperback Edition
$16.99
$15.47
See Options

5 in stock
Softcover Book
SKU: 210316-85724-1
ISBN-10: 1684057256
ISBN-13: 9781684057252
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

It’s Skynet vs. Cybertron in a crossover for the ages!

1984: When a deadly race of machines emerge from another time, will a robotic guardian be able to protect the Earth from a dire future… or will the T-800 fail in his mission to prevent the world from becoming a plaything to the Decepticons?

The T-800, last hope of its kind, has travelled back to 1984 to destroy the Cybertronians before they can awaken and subjugate his future. But when the Ark systems start to bring the Autobots and Decepticons back online, what will he do against two armies? It’s up to one Terminator to save the future and nothing’s gonna stand in his way!

Specifications

  • Pages: 104
  • Size: 6.6 x 10.25 x 0.25 in
Explore More...

Related Items

Frank Miller’s Sin City 12×18 inch Officially Licensed Canvas Print [C31]
Karate International Magazine (June/July 1996) Chuck Norris 190114
Samurai Shodown Original Soundtrack Special Edition 2-Disc CD Set
Angel’s Blade 13 x 19 Movie Poster Signed by Director and Cast, Joe Zaso, Robert Stock (2008) [A55]
The Godfather: The Coppola Restoration 3-Film Special Edition DVD Box Set
Talisman Batman Super-Villians Edition Competitive Board Game Based on Talisman Magical Quest
Nighthawks Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Edition (2016)
Syphon Filter PlayStation PS1 (1999) Complete with Manual
The Warriors Moody Street Gang Collage Portrait PAR589
After Dark Comic Number 2 Radical Comics (November 1, 2010)
Softcover BookSKU: 210316-85724-1
ISBN-10: 1684057256
ISBN-13: 9781684057252
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New