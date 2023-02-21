Transformers vs. The Terminator: Enemy of my Enemy Paperback Edition [R45]

Share Page Support Us
Transformers vs. The Terminator: Enemy of my Enemy Paperback Edition

$11.52
$10.47
See Options

1 in stock
Comic
SKU: 210316-85724-1
ISBN-10: 1684057256
ISBN-13: 9781684057252
Weight: 0.9 lbs
Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

It’s Skynet vs. Cybertron in a crossover for the ages!

1984: When a deadly race of machines emerge from another time, will a robotic guardian be able to protect the Earth from a dire future… or will the T-800 fail in his mission to prevent the world from becoming a plaything to the Decepticons?

The T-800, last hope of its kind, has travelled back to 1984 to destroy the Cybertronians before they can awaken and subjugate his future. But when the Ark systems start to bring the Autobots and Decepticons back online, what will he do against two armies? It’s up to one Terminator to save the future and nothing’s gonna stand in his way!

Wear from storage but in overall good shape. Please review listing images for condition details.

Specifications

  • Pages:
    104
  • Size:
    6.6 x 10.25 x 0.25 in
Specifications

