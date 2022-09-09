Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Transformers Universe Comic Book Issue No. 2 1987 Herb Trimpe Marvel Comics 12219

Transformers Universe Comic Book Issue No. 2 1987 Herb Trimpe Marvel Comics 12219
View larger
$7.83
$6.99
See Options

1 in stock
com
SKU: 220818-102354-1
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Transformers Universe Comic Book Issue No. 2 1987 Marvel Comics. Writer/Consulting Editor Bob Budiansky, Nei Yomtov Colorist, Cover Artist by Herb Trimpe, Ian Akin and Brian Garvey. Continuing a 4-issue Guide to everything you ever wanted to know about the Autobots and Decepticons!.

Explore More...

Related Items

Stake Land ll (The Stakelander)
Sons of the Pioneers Original Western Movie Press Photo Lobby Card (1942) [LBY65]
Django Limited Edition Blu-ray Steelbook
The X-Files Agents Dana Scully and Fox Mulder 24×36 inch TV Series Poster
Sluggo Vinyl Figure Dark Horse Deluxe Based on Ernie Bushmiller Comic (2006) [021]
Heavy Metal Magazine (Fall 1986) [193115]
Detective Comics Featuring Batman – Knightquest: The Crusade No. 669 (December 1993) [6120]
Mad Max: Fury Road Original Soundtrack 2LP Special Limited Vinyl Edition Tom Holkenborg (Junkie XL) + B&W Print
Enter the Dragon Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Extended Edition Composed by Lalo Schifrin CD
Entertainment Weekly Magazine (Aug 14, 2009) Sharlto Copley, District 9 [E06]
comSKU: 220818-102354-1
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.