Transformers Universe Comic Book Issue No. 2 1987 Herb Trimpe Marvel Comics 12219

Transformers Universe Comic Book Issue No. 2 1987 Marvel Comics. Writer/Consulting Editor Bob Budiansky, Nei Yomtov Colorist, Cover Artist by Herb Trimpe, Ian Akin and Brian Garvey. Continuing a 4-issue Guide to everything you ever wanted to know about the Autobots and Decepticons!.
Related Items
comSKU: 220818-102354-1
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.