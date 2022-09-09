Transformers Universe Comic Book Issue No.1 1986 Bob Budiansky Marvel Comics B99

Transformers Universe Comic Book Issue No.1 1986 Marvel Comics. First Collector’s Item Issue! Writer/Consulting Editor Bob Budiansky, Nel Yomtov Colorist, Cover Artist by Herb Trimpe, Ian Akin and Brian Garvey. Beginning a 4-issue Guide to all the Autobots and Decepticons..their Powers and Weaknesses and more!
