Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Transformers: The Movie Comic Book Issue No.1 1986 Marvel Comics 12218

Transformers: The Movie Comic Book Issue No.1 1986 Marvel Comics 12218
View larger
$16.79
$14.99
See Options

1 in stock
com
SKU: 220818-102354-1
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

The Transformers: The Movie Comic Book Issue No.1 1986 Marvel Comics. Marvel 25th Anniversary. “The Planet Eater!” Part 1 of 3 Issues Limited Series, Adapted by Ralph Macchio. Art by Don Perlin, Ian Akin, and Brian Garvey. It is the near future and the millennium old war between the Autobots and the Decepticons comes to a head in an epic battle that leaves many familiar faces dead. New heroes, Ultra Magnus, Hot Rod, a small group of rebels, must do everything in their power to keep the Matrix from falling into the hands of the enemy. Plus, looming in the distance is the ever approaching planet consuming power known as Unicron.

Explore More...

Related Items

Resident Evil Six Film Boxed Set Collection UHD + Blu-ray + Digital – Resident Evil: Afterlife, Resident Evil: Apocalypse, Resident Evil: Extinction, Resident Evil: Retribution, Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
Green Lantern Comic Book 2010 DC San Diego Comic Con Exclusive 9131
Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back Drew Struzan Painted Collage 23 x 35 Inch Movie Poster
Superman Comic Book Issue No.186 2002 Geoff Johns, Pacual Ferry DC Comics 12256
Lawrence of Arabia Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Recording Limited Vinyl Edition (2018)
Spirit Original Full Page Newspaper Ad (New York Times May 17, 2002) [A42]
Donnie Darko Original Soundtrack Album Score – Music by Michael Andrews
World War Z Advance Reader’s Edition – Uncorrected Proof (2006)
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Deluxe Edition
The Wretched Stone Hardcover 1st Edition (1991)
comSKU: 220818-102354-1
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.