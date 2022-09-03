Transformers: The Movie Comic Book Issue No.1 1986 Marvel Comics 12218

View larger $16.79

The Transformers: The Movie Comic Book Issue No.1 1986 Marvel Comics. Marvel 25th Anniversary. “The Planet Eater!” Part 1 of 3 Issues Limited Series, Adapted by Ralph Macchio. Art by Don Perlin, Ian Akin, and Brian Garvey. It is the near future and the millennium old war between the Autobots and the Decepticons comes to a head in an epic battle that leaves many familiar faces dead. New heroes, Ultra Magnus, Hot Rod, a small group of rebels, must do everything in their power to keep the Matrix from falling into the hands of the enemy. Plus, looming in the distance is the ever approaching planet consuming power known as Unicron.

