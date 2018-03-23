Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Tomb Raider Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Music by Tom Holkenborg aka Junkie XL

Tomb Raider Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Music by Tom Holkenborg aka Junkie XL
View larger
Tomb Raider Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Music by Tom Holkenborg aka Junkie XL
Tomb Raider Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Music by Tom Holkenborg aka Junkie XL

$12.98

$11.99


3 in stock


CDSKU: 180323-71192-1
UPC: 190758378824
Part No: 19075837882
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Daniel Wu  items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Flavor
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Game/Video Game | Thrillers
Studio: MGM | SONY Music | Warner Bros.
Original U.S. Release: March 16, 2018
Rating: PG-13
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Featured is the original soundtrack CD by Tom Holkenborg (aka Junkie XL) for the 2018 feature film Tomb Raider, starring Oscar-winning actress Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft.

Playlists

  • Return to Croft Manor (8:13)
    Seeking Endurance (1:09)
    The Bag (1:49)
    Path of Paternal Secrets (3:39 )
    The Devil's Sea (4:11)
    Let Yamatai Have Her (13:23)
    Figure in the Night (4:15)
    Remember This (3:26)
    Never Give Up (5:36)
    Karakuri Wall (4:38)
    What Lies Underneath Yamatai (8:35)
    There's No Time (4:01)
    Becoming the Tomb Raider (7:15)
    The Croft Legacy (2:00)   by: Junkie XL aka Tom Holkenborg

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Alexandre Willaume | Alicia Vikander | Daniel Wu | Derek Jacobi | Dominic West | Kristin Scott Thomas | Samuel Mak | Walton Goggins
Directors: Roar Uthaug
Project Name: Tomb Raider
Composers: Junkie XL aka Tom Holkenborg
Characters: Lara Croft

Related Items

Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope “A Long Time Ago in a Galaxy Far Far Away” 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
Cops vs. Thugs Arrow Video Special Edition 2-Disc DVD + Blu-ray
Alien Prey Towel
Hopscotch Criterion Collection Special Editions
Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai DVD
Passion & Poetry – The Ballad of Sam Peckinpah 2-Disc Special Edition
Bruce Lee the Dragon Scars Kick Long Sleeve, Tank and Polo Shirts
Genesis 24 X 36 inch Fantasy Art Poster
Dark Ride by Farkas 24 X 36 inch Conceptual Science Fiction Poster
Friday the 13th 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster

Categories

Action | Adventure | CD | Cult Flavor | Featured | Game/Video Game | MGM | Music & Spoken Word | SONY Music | Thrillers | Warner Bros.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *