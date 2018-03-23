Tomb Raider Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Music by Tom Holkenborg aka Junkie XL

$12.98
Featured is the original soundtrack CD by Tom Holkenborg (aka Junkie XL) for the 2018 feature film Tomb Raider, starring Oscar-winning actress Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft.
- Return to Croft Manor (8:13)
Seeking Endurance (1:09)
The Bag (1:49)
Path of Paternal Secrets (3:39 )
The Devil's Sea (4:11)
Let Yamatai Have Her (13:23)
Figure in the Night (4:15)
Remember This (3:26)
Never Give Up (5:36)
Karakuri Wall (4:38)
What Lies Underneath Yamatai (8:35)
There's No Time (4:01)
Becoming the Tomb Raider (7:15)
The Croft Legacy (2:00) by: Junkie XL aka Tom Holkenborg
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Alexandre Willaume | Alicia Vikander | Daniel Wu | Derek Jacobi | Dominic West | Kristin Scott Thomas | Samuel Mak | Walton Goggins
Directors: Roar Uthaug
Project Name: Tomb Raider
Composers: Junkie XL aka Tom Holkenborg
Characters: Lara Croft
